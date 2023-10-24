Greta Van Fleet Announce 12-Date Spring 2024 North American Tour

Can't get enough Greta Van Fleet? Well the band will be back stateside in 2024 for the next North American leg of the Starcatcher World Tour.

The band just announced 12 new shows that will start on April 27 in St. Louis, Missouri, wrapping just under a month later on May 21 in Milwaukee. This run of dates is primarily centered in the Midwestern and Southern parts of the U.S. See all the stops, get dates, venues and cities below.

The shows come in support of Greta Van Fleet's latest album, Starcatcher, which has yielded the singles "Meeting the Master," "Sacred the Thread," "Farewell for Now" and "The Falling Sky." It's currently available via multiple platforms here.

READ MORE: Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Felt a 'Huge Weight Was Lifted' After Coming Out

Geese will open up select tour dates as noted below. Tickets for the tour will start off with a pre-sale this Wednesday (Oct. 25), with additional pre-sales ongoing through the week leading up to the Friday (Oct. 27) general public on-sale launch at 10AM local time. Get additional ticketing info here.

Greta Van Fleet 2024 Tour Dates

April 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena#

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May 01 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp#

May 02 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center#

May 06 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center#

May 08 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater#

May 12 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum#

May 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena#

May 16 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena#

May 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena#

May 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum#

#with Geese

