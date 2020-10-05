Guns N’ Roses Announce Pinball Machine Co-Designed by Slash
Guns N' Roses are getting in the pinball game, with guitarist Slash adding his own special touches to a new Guns N'Roses Pinball machine from Jersey Jack Pinball.
The game was catered around the lineup from the band's "Not in This Lifetime" tour, with live concert footage appearing on the screen as you play.
Game features include a real drum stick ramp, a platinum record spinning toy, guitar pick spinners, hand sculpted toys and articulating spotlights. Plus, it's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. And you can listen for an in-game Guns N' Roses soundtrack that includes 21 full-length studio master recordings, all blasting through the 120 Watt 2.1 stereo sound system.
JJP game designer Eric Meunier worked with co-designer Slash to give gamers a true rock and roll experience. There are three versions of the game, a standard version, a limited edition version and the collector's edition version, with the price going up as more features are added.
The Standard Edition, which is going for $6,750, includes:
Monsterized Roadsters Cabinet Art Package
Black Textured Powder Coat
Blood Red Plastic Set
Hand-Drawn Monsterized Band SE Backglass
Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock
200+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs
Full Band On Stage Illuminable Toy
3 Flippers
Bright White LED Controllable Hotrail Lighting
Laser-etched Glowing Fender Bass Ramp Decoration
The Limited Edition game, priced at $9,500, comes with:
GNR Tour Poster Cabinet Art Packages
Red Brick Powder Coat
Blood Red Plastic Set
Individually Numbered and Limited to 5000
350+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs
Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock
4 Flippers
Individually Controllable RGB LED Hotrail Lighting
Triple-Kinetic Diverter Fender Bass Head Mini Playfield
Triple Path 4-String Bass Ramp Wireform
2 Full Motion Articulating RGB LED Stage Spotlights
High Hat and Cymbal Interactive Drum Kit Pop Bumper Toys
Analog + Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity
Shaker Motor
Invisiglass
And the Collector's Edition, which is going for $12,500, features:
Appetite for Destruction Mirrored RadCal Cabinet Art Package
Appetite-Purple Powder Coat + Laser-cut Cabinet Trim
Purple Emotion Plastic Set
Hand Drawn Band vs Barron CE Mirrored Backglass
Individually Numbered and Limited to 500
600+ Individually Controlled RGB LEDs
JJP Sparkle Gibson Headstock Upper Playfield with 6 Ball Lock
4 Flippers
Individually Controllable RGB LED Hotrail Lighting
Triple-Kinetic Diverter Fender Bass Head Mini Playfield
Triple Path 4-String Bass Ramp Wireform
2 Full Motion Articulating RGB LED Stage Spotlights
High Hat and Cymbal Interactive Drum Kit Pop Bumper Toys
Analog + Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity
Shaker Motor
Invisiglass
Signature Card Signed by Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash
Drumstick Ramp Signed by Frank Ferrer
Unique CE-Exclusive Playfield Artwork featuring JJP Sparkle
Individually Controllable RGB LED Under & Rear Cabinet Lighting Kit
60Watt JJP Sound Bar with Individually Controllable RGB LED Lit Topper
Rose Flowers Action Button Sculpture
COMA Outlane Ball Save Physical Lock-up Feature
You can go ahead and place your orders via the Jersey Jack Pinball store, and check out a trailer for the Guns N' Roses Pinball game below.
Jersey Jack Pinball's "Guns N' Roses Pinball" Game
