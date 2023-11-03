Guns N’ Roses Debut Moody New Song ‘The General’ Live – Watch

Onstage at the Hollywood Bowl last night (Nov. 2) in Los Angeles, Guns N' Roses debuted a new song titled "The General." It's the second new track this year from the legends, following "Perhaps" which came out in August.

"The General" was the 10th song in a 25-song set and part of a successive trio of newer songs that were played, coming after "Perhaps" and before 2021's "Absurd," offering fans something even more unique amid ever-changing setlists.

"The General" is the fourth song Guns N' Roses have released since 2008's Chinese Democracy and since the 2016 return of Slash and Duff McKagan. Just as 2021's "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," both "Perhaps" and "The General" are outtakes from Chinese Democracy that have been reworked to feature Slash and McKagan.

When "Perhaps" was officially released in mid-August, the band also revealed a corresponding line of merch for the song, including some pieces of clothing, a magic 8-ball and a 7-inch vinyl. Fans noticed that "The General" was listed as a B-side on the vinyl, leading them to speculate that the song was also going to be released at some point this year on digital and streaming platforms.

However, in typical Guns N' Roses fashion, the band stayed pretty hush about the details, so no one was certain.

Check out the live debut of the new GN'R song below.

Guns N' Roses have just one performance left in 2023 and, as of now, they don't have any shows booked for 2024. If they take the year off, it will mark the first year the band will have gone without performing since they reunited with Slash and McKagan in 2016.

Guns N' Roses, "The General" Live Debut — Nov. 2, 2023

Guns N' Roses Setlist — Nov. 2, 2023

via setlist.fm

01. "It's So Easy"

02. "Bad Obsession"

03. "Chinese Democracy"

04. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

05. "Mr. Brownstone"

06. "Pretty Tied Up"

07. "Welcome to the Jungle" (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)

08. "Double Talkin' Jive"

09. "Perhaps"

10. "The General" (Unreleased song, Live debut)

11. "Absurd"

12. "Estranged"

13. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

14. "Rocket Queen"

15. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

16. "T.V. Eye" (The Stooges cover) (Duff Mckagan on vocals)

17. "Civil War" (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" outro)

18. "Slash Guitar Solo" (Preceded by band introductions)

19. "Speak Softly Love" (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover) (Tour Debut)

20. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

21. "November Rain"

22. "Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

23. "Nightrain (The Impressions' "People Get Ready" intro)

Encore:

24. "Don't Cry" (The Rolling Stones' "Waiting on a Friend" intro)

25. "Paradise City"