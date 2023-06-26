Guy Struggles to Hold Lighter During Guns N’ Roses’ Glastonbury Set, Goes Viral

A guy has gone viral on Reddit for trying — and failing — to use his lighter during Guns N' Roses' set at Glastonbury this past weekend.

The fan-filmed video was actually posted on the Watch People Die Inside Reddit page because of how funny it is. A man was shown on the monitor during GN'R's set trying to hold up his lighter during their performance of the acoustic song "Patience," but apparently there was a breeze, because the flame kept going out. After trying to flick it back on a couple of times, a serious look of defeat and sadness overcame the man's face.

If you've ever tried to hold up a lighter during an outdoor concert, then perhaps you've felt this guy's pain before.

"You can see his joy slowly fade into annoyance and disappointment with every click," someone commented on the post. "And finally acceptance at the last second of the clip," someone else added.

Several other people also noted that Zippo lighters are better for these instances, so perhaps the man should invest in one before the next show.

See a TikTok version the video below.

The tradition of holding up a lighter during a concert goes back decades. According to Beat, it started in the late 1960s or early '70s, and disposable Bic lighters weren't even available in the United States yet. Melanie Anne Safka-Schekeryk's performance at Woodstock (1969), Lenoard Cohen's set at the Isle of Wight (1970) and John Lennon and Yoko Ono's show during the 1969 Live Peace in Toronto festival (1969) are three of the earliest events lighters were reportedly used during.

The lighters are often held up during an emotional part of artist's set, as a way for the audience to come together. These days, however, bands often encourage people to hold up their cell phone lights instead, likely because it would be risky to ask an entire crowd to hold up actual flames.

Better luck next time, Glastonbury dude.

Guns N' Roses will be touring throughout Europe until late July, and then will embark on a North American tour in early August. See the full itinerary here.