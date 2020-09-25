In the most overdue interview of GWAR's career, front-thing Blothar the Berserker sat down on a Zoom video call with Mr. Skin, the infamous website dedicated to memorializing cinema sex scenes and celebrity nudity.

Blothar's appearance widened the parameters of the usual conversational fodder that fuels Mr. Skin as alien sex scenes (well, carnal affairs between creatures and monsters of all sorts) were bumped high atop the list of talking points.

Host Stephanie Weber got straight to it and asked Blothar about his favorite film scenes depicting sex between creatures and humans.

"As far as creature goes, I always like the movie Sausage Party where you have all the weird food sex going on. You've got the hot dog bun and the taco," began Blothar. "Who sees that coming?"

Naming another favorite, the GWAR singer singled out the 2004 flick from South Park's Matt Stone and Trey Parker. "Team America, that was pretty good," Blothar enthused, relaying some similarities between scumdog and human sex, "That's a very GWAR scene — there's lots of fluids involved. GWAR sex scenes tend to end in a terrible amount of fluid being sprayed everywhere."

He goes on to single out scenes from The Naked Gun as Mr. Skin himself chimes in about Alien. The sci-fi movie Total Recall notable featured a character with three breasts, which Blothar found to be "not nearly enough" as he prefers six breasts.

When pressed about human sexuality, Blothar didn't hesitate to welcome everyone into GWAR's world.

"GWAR obviously is about transgression and transgressiveness," said the quadro-phallic singer. "We don't discourage humans from expressing their sexuality," he urged, noting, "GWAR certainly has a wide range of fans whose sexuality I think covers pretty much the entire spectrum and we're proud of that. We're proud that we give something that people of all persuasions, stripes, interests that they can attach themselves too."

Don't for a second think GWAR are suddenly enamored with humans though.

"However, GWAR ourselves, humans are a little too gross for us. They're far too fragile for GWAR," dismissed Blothar. "Like I said before, two boobs? What are you gonna do with that?"

Elsewhere, the three discussed GWAR's prevalence on MTV's Beavis & Butt-Head program as well as the 30th anniversary of the band's iconic sophomore album, Scumdogs of the Universe, which is set for a special remixed re-release. The anniversary edition of the record will be released on Oct. 30 and pre-orders can be placed here.

