GWAR Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
GWAR have announced an additional leg of their Black Death Rager World Tour, which will take place throughout North America this fall. Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot are set to support the band throughout the trek.
This newly-announced leg is set to kick off with a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia on Sept. 10 and will continue as a headlining tour the following day in Nashville, Tenn. They'll play two other festivals — Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento — and then the run will wrap up in early November in Baltimore, Md. All three aforementioned bands will perform at every regular show except for their Oct. 3 appearance in Vancouver, where only Light the Torch will be absent.
See the full schedule below.
Additionally, the band's collaborative project with Z2 Comics, the GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity graphic novel, is out today (July 15), and can be ordered here now.
“Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART!" Blothar the Berserker enthused in a press release.
"A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the New Dark Age!”
GWAR Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*
Sept. 11 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 13 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Sept. 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Sept. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr Smalls
Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest*
Sept. 19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Sept. 20 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Music Hall
Sept. 21 – Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 25 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Sept. 26 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Sept. 27 – Casper, Wyo. @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
Sept. 28 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station Outdoors
Sept. 30 – Portland, Oreg. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 1 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue#
Oct. 4 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 6 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*
Oct. 8 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Oct. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
Oct. 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Oct. 12 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater
Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplify
Oct. 15 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Live
Oct. 18 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
Oct. 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Beachum
Oct. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater
Oct. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoot
Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave
Oct. 28 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 30 – Richmond, VA. @ The National
Oct. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 2 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Nov. 3 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage