GWAR Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

GWAR have announced an additional leg of their Black Death Rager World Tour, which will take place throughout North America this fall. Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot are set to support the band throughout the trek.

This newly-announced leg is set to kick off with a performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia on Sept. 10 and will continue as a headlining tour the following day in Nashville, Tenn. They'll play two other festivals — Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento — and then the run will wrap up in early November in Baltimore, Md. All three aforementioned bands will perform at every regular show except for their Oct. 3 appearance in Vancouver, where only Light the Torch will be absent.

See the full schedule below.

Additionally, the band's collaborative project with Z2 Comics, the GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity graphic novel, is out today (July 15), and can be ordered here now.

“Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART!" Blothar the Berserker enthused in a press release.

"A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the New Dark Age!”

GWAR Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 11 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 13 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Sept. 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Sept. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr Smalls

Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest*

Sept. 19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sept. 20 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Music Hall

Sept. 21 – Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Sept. 26 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Sept. 27 – Casper, Wyo. @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

Sept. 28 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station Outdoors

Sept. 30 – Portland, Oreg. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 1 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue#

Oct. 4 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 6 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

Oct. 8 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Oct. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

Oct. 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 12 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater

Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplify

Oct. 15 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Live

Oct. 18 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

Oct. 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Beachum

Oct. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater

Oct. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoot

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave

Oct. 28 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 30 – Richmond, VA. @ The National

Oct. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 2 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Nov. 3 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage