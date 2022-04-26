GWAR have returned to Earth. This week, the gruesome interplanetary combatants released an incendiary new song, "Mother Fucking Liar." At the same time, they announced a batch of U.S. concerts for spring.

"Mother Fucking Liar" will appear on GWAR's 15th studio album, The New Dark Ages, out June 3. In May, GWAR set out with Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon and The Native Howl on their tour covering the country.

See the visualizer for "Mother Fucking Liar" near the bottom of this post, followed by the tour dates.

In a press release Tuesday, GWAR lead vocalist Blothar the Berserker explained the thrust of "Mother Fucking Liar" when he said, "This song is for anybody who's sick of all the pieces of shit talking out of both sides of their mouth. Motherfuck a motherfucking liar."

Blothar (Michael Bishop), previously the band's bassist known as Beefcake the Mighty, replaced founding GWAR lead vocalist Oderus Urungus (Dave Brockie) following his 2014 death. GWAR, who formed in Richmond, Va., in 1984 and subsequently became an influential force among theatrical thrash metal, last released the album The Blood of Gods in 2017.

The New Dark Ages' concept is tied to a companion graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity, due the same day as the album from Z2 Comics. In the book, the band enter an alternate universe to battle their evil twins and face off with technology.

Pre-orders for The New Dark Ages album and bundles are available now. Readers can pre-order GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity from Z2 Comics here.

GWAR, "Mother Fucking Liar"

GWAR, Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon + The Native Howl Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 19 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's *

May 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *

May 21 – Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive *

May 23 – Colo. Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

May 24 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 27 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre

May 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

May 31 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Ctr

June 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

June 3 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

June 4 – Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

June 5 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

June 7 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 8 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Ctr

June 10 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

June 11 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

June 12 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire

June 14 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally's

June 15 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

June 16 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

June 17 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

June 18 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

* No Goatwhore

