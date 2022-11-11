GWAR Just Unveiled a Monstrous New Sex Toy That Might Kill You

First it was a virtual reality headset that can kill you, now it's a... sex toy, by GWAR, of course.

Okay, it can't literally kill you, but it looks like it can. Called the Cuttlefish of Cthulu, the object was apparently a "longtime companion" of the late Oderus Urungus. For whatever reason, they've decided to sell it, and partnered up with sex toy company Bad Dragon to do so.

The Cuttlefish of Cthulu comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from small to extra large, and they compared the different sizes to that of a standard soda can. It also comes in two color variations, one is black and the multicolor "signature" edition glows in the dark. The price ranges from $84.99 to $199.99, depending on the size. We're not going to get into detail about the specifications, so if you're interested you can check the options out for yourself here.

"GWAR recently seized control of the red-hot phallic forges deep in the Bad Dragon lair, where legendary sex-smiths work day and night to create the highest-quality fantasy-themed adult toys in the business," the item description reads. "The result is a new monster dong for the denizens of planet Earth. Now, you too can wield the awesome power of the winged wiener of Oderus Urungus, the Cuttlefish of Cthulu!"

On another note, GWAR have also unveiled their second Knuckleheadz Half Pints figure series, which includes Balsac, Bonesnapper and Pustulus. The set is priced at $45 and is expected to ship Dec. 15. Order yours here now so you can have it in time for the holidays.

See photos of all the "products" below... the Cuttlefish has eyes. We can't unsee it.

GWAR Sex Toy Bad Dragon

GWAR Knuckleheadz Series 2 Knuckleheadz / GWAR.net