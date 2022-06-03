Hear Lzzy Hale Sing on Vengeful New GWAR Song ‘The Cutter’

GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages, is out today (June 3) and one of the songs, "The Cutter" features a guest appearance from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

Having an array of vocalists is a common occurrence in GWAR — guitarist Pustulus Maximus even takes lead vocals on a couple new jams — and, in the past, plenty of other characters have made their way onto songs. This time, however, it's a bit different — Hale is cast as herself rather than some marauding Scumdog from the depths of the cosmos.

"The Cutter" flips the script on self-harm and positions this Cutter figure as a vengeful woman who is out for blood and proposes a threat to those around her — "She don't hurt herself / She hurts you, motherfucker!"

Half-way through the song, things come to a crawl, which is where Hale's glistening pipes come into play and any Bohab (die-hard GWAR fan) will likely find it reminiscent of Slymenstra Hymen's former contributions to GWAR's music.

Listen to the song below and get your copy of The New Dark Ages here. Learn all about the band's graphic novel companion GWAR: In the Duoverse of Absurdity at this location.

In other news, Hale unveiled her brand new signature Gibson Explorerbird guitar and a humorous promotional video clip for the new axe can be viewed beneath the video player for "The Cutter." GWAR, meanwhile, announced their signature Blood Geyser blood orange IPA beer in partnership with Devils Backbone.

GWAR, "The Cutter" Lyrics (via Genius)

Here's the first line of the motherfucking song

About a cutter, motherfucker, she was sick of feeling numb

She decided not to suffer, cut herself to the bone

She grabbed a butcher knife and she ran away from home Now she is The Cutter

She don't hurt herself

She hurts you, motherfucker Feeling anger, feeling pain, feeling every fuckin' thing

She took the razor off her wrist, made a fist, took a swing

She don't wanna die, she wants to feel alive

So now she's gonna stab you in your motherfuckin' mind Now she is The Cutter

Cuts you like no other

Now she is The Cutter

She don't hurt herself

She hurts you, motherfucker She's a cutter

She's a cutter

She's a cutter

She's a cutter

Blood will stain

She's a cutter

Open vein

She's a cutter

Rage untamed

She's a cutter

Say her name

She's The Cutter

She will cut you down The Cutter

It's not my fault

Your blood will pacify my pain

The Cutter

I'll slice your throat

My cure is pouring from your vein

The Cutter

It's not my fault

Your blood will pacify my pain

The Cutter

I'll slice your throat

My cure is pouring from your vein Here's the last verse of this motherfucking song

Who are you to say if it's right or if it's wrong

Cut herself up but the pain still remained

Until she turned the knife on the ones who were to blame Now she is The Cutter

Cuts you like no other

Now she is The Cutter

She don't hurt herself

She hurts you, motherfucker She's The Cutter

She's The Cutter

She's The Cutter

She will cut you down

GWAR, "The Cutter" ft. Lzzy Hale

Lzzy Hale Unveils Her New Gibson Explorerbird Signature Guitar