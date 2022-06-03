Hear Lzzy Hale Sing on Vengeful New GWAR Song ‘The Cutter’
GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages, is out today (June 3) and one of the songs, "The Cutter" features a guest appearance from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.
Having an array of vocalists is a common occurrence in GWAR — guitarist Pustulus Maximus even takes lead vocals on a couple new jams — and, in the past, plenty of other characters have made their way onto songs. This time, however, it's a bit different — Hale is cast as herself rather than some marauding Scumdog from the depths of the cosmos.
"The Cutter" flips the script on self-harm and positions this Cutter figure as a vengeful woman who is out for blood and proposes a threat to those around her — "She don't hurt herself / She hurts you, motherfucker!"
Half-way through the song, things come to a crawl, which is where Hale's glistening pipes come into play and any Bohab (die-hard GWAR fan) will likely find it reminiscent of Slymenstra Hymen's former contributions to GWAR's music.
Listen to the song below and get your copy of The New Dark Ages here. Learn all about the band's graphic novel companion GWAR: In the Duoverse of Absurdity at this location.
In other news, Hale unveiled her brand new signature Gibson Explorerbird guitar and a humorous promotional video clip for the new axe can be viewed beneath the video player for "The Cutter." GWAR, meanwhile, announced their signature Blood Geyser blood orange IPA beer in partnership with Devils Backbone.
GWAR, "The Cutter" Lyrics (via Genius)
Here's the first line of the motherfucking song
About a cutter, motherfucker, she was sick of feeling numb
She decided not to suffer, cut herself to the bone
She grabbed a butcher knife and she ran away from home
Now she is The Cutter
She don't hurt herself
She hurts you, motherfucker
Feeling anger, feeling pain, feeling every fuckin' thing
She took the razor off her wrist, made a fist, took a swing
She don't wanna die, she wants to feel alive
So now she's gonna stab you in your motherfuckin' mind
Now she is The Cutter
Cuts you like no other
Now she is The Cutter
She don't hurt herself
She hurts you, motherfucker
She's a cutter
She's a cutter
She's a cutter
She's a cutter
Blood will stain
She's a cutter
Open vein
She's a cutter
Rage untamed
She's a cutter
Say her name
She's The Cutter
She will cut you down
The Cutter
It's not my fault
Your blood will pacify my pain
The Cutter
I'll slice your throat
My cure is pouring from your vein
The Cutter
It's not my fault
Your blood will pacify my pain
The Cutter
I'll slice your throat
My cure is pouring from your vein
Here's the last verse of this motherfucking song
Who are you to say if it's right or if it's wrong
Cut herself up but the pain still remained
Until she turned the knife on the ones who were to blame
Now she is The Cutter
Cuts you like no other
Now she is The Cutter
She don't hurt herself
She hurts you, motherfucker
She's The Cutter
She's The Cutter
She's The Cutter
She will cut you down