Last week, word got out that pop sensation Justin Bieber is a fan of Tool after he posted lyrics from "The Pot" on his Instagram story. Maynard James Keenan acknowledged the news himself, stirring the pot so to speak by replying "#bummer" to a post of the story on Twitter. Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, has taken obvious offense to Keenan's comment as she has taken to social media to call him "very childish."

"He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you," the model snaps. "Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

Maybe Bieber is a fan, but the couple are clearly unaware of Keenan's sense of humor, which often carries a sarcastic tone. Considering Tool are preparing to release their first album in 13 years at the end of the summer, it's doubtful having a fan in Bieber has been keeping the frontman up at night.

