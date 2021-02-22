Halestorm Rock Blistering The Who Cover for ‘Long Live Rock’ Film

What we wouldn't do right about now for the connection of a frenetic, sweaty, pulse-pounding rock show! That fever is all the more intensified today as Loudwire brings you the premiere of Halestorm's cover of The Who's "Long Live Rock" as tied to the upcoming rock documentary of the same name.

The film, titled Long Live Rock ... Celebrate the Chaos, will arrive March 12, taking us back to pre-pandemic times in which the spirit of heavy music was alive and thriving within the festival circuit, examining the connections created with a new generation of rock fans who refuse to listen to the platitude calling out rock's supposed death knell.

The documentary includes some of rock and metal's biggest names including members of Metallica, Guns N ’Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, Papa Roach, Godsmack, Black Veil Brides and many more. And yes, you can expect music, which brings us to Lzzy Hale's killer cover of The Who's "Long Live Rock."

"It was such an amazing experience to record the iconic song, 'Long Live Rock,' by one of the greatest rock bands of all time The Who," stated Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "We are so proud and excited that this film is getting the global release it deserves that will help spread the word of this hard rock genre that we care so much about! Rock Will Never Die!!" Take a listen in the player below.

Halestorm, "Long Live Rock" (The Who Cover)

The film, directed by Jonathan McHugh and produced by Gary Spivack and Jonathan Platt, not only offers insight from the rockers currently carrying the torch for the heavy music scene but also connects viewers with some of the fans who have given their undying love and passion for the music they love so much.

McHugh says, “Long Live Rock is a celebration of the chaos that makes this music and its fans, the most passionate in the world. I hope you enjoy watching this film, as much as I enjoyed making it. With all the music festivals and concerts shut down across the world, we hope this film can help tide you over, and we can get back out there and rock the fuck out again.”

Check out the trailer for Long Live Rock ... Celebrate the Chaos below. Ticketing info is available at this location.

Long Live Rock ... Celebrate the Chaos

Abramorama

Long Live Rock ... Celebrate the Chaos Trailer