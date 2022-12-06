Hangout Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore + More

Who's ready for the hang? The 2023 Hangout Festival is ready to bring some great musical vibes as organizers have revealed the 2023 lineup headed up by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Sza and Calvin Harris.

Once again set on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Hangout Festival returns May 19-21 with an eclectic lineup of rock, pop, dance and alt-rock acts. As stated, Red Hot Chili Peppers will head up the 2023 event, supporting their two 2022 albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Plus, you'll be able to catch Paramore after the band finally releases their This Is Why album in early 2023.

There will also be a fair share of rock acts on the billy with Mayday Parade, The Maine, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, COIN, The Kid Laroi, The Backseat Lovers and more set to take the stage.

Other top billed acts for the music weekend include the aforementioned Sza and Calvin Harris along with Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, AJR, Rezz, Sabrina Carpenter, Thundercat, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, Alison Wonderland, Kevin Gates, Two Feet, Charlotte Sands, Ashe, Big Wild, Noah Kanan, Ferg, Gryffin, Glorilla, John Summit, Russ and Said the Sky amongst others. The full lineup can be viewed below.

And, as in past years, the Hangout Festival is very much about the hang. Exclusive offerings include a stage-side swimming pool, hot tubs, golf cart concierges between festival stages and gourmet meals prepped by award-winning chefs, along with an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar.

So be sure to get your tickets, book your travel and check out special vacation packages via the Hangout Festival website.

hangout festival 2023 Hangout Festival 2023 loading...