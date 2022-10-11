Hardy Uniting Rock + Country Stars on 2023 Tour, Debuts Grungy New Song ‘Truck Bed’

Already a favorite of country fans, Hardy is starting to make inroads with the rock community as well. As he prepares for the more rock leaning the Mockingbird & THE CROW sophomore set, he's also set to step out on the road in early 2023 to support the forthcoming release. And he's just released a new song called "Truck Bed" that perfectly brings the worlds of country and hard rock together.

The tour will find Hardy supported by country chart-topper Jameson Rodgers and rock newcomers Blame My Youth, further integrating the two sides to his sound together.

“I'm incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I've been thinking about since we started the recording process,” Hardy says. “This album is my best work so far. I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night. Excited to have my buddies Blame My Youth and Jameson out with me; it's going to be crazy."

The 16-date headline tour will kick off Feb. 16 in Indianapolis, with shows booked into late April. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 14) at 10AM local time, with exclusive fan pre-sales starting tomorrow (Oct. 12) and running throughout the week. Head here to purchase your tickets.

As for the mockingbird & THE CROW album, it's on target for a Jan. 20 release through Big Loud Records. Having already hit with "Wait in the Truck" featuring special guest Lainey Wilson, Hardy just released a trio of new songs including the album's title track, "here lies country music" and the more rock-leaning "Truck Bed," which can be heard in the player below. While the song leans into a bit of country aesthetic lyrically, toward the end of the track it is a full-fledged guitar rocker. Pre-orders for the new album are available here.

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Hardy 2023 "the mockingbird & THE CROW" Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre

Feb. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

March 4 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

March 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 11 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

April 20 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

April 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 28 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 29 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory