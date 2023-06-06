311 Add Fall 2023 Tour Dates With AWOLNATION + Blame My Youth

After a handful of shows this summer, 311 will be back in action this fall playing a headlining tour with special guests AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth.

The band just announced the run that kicks off Sept. 19 in Clive, Iowa and hits primarily midwestern markets before wrapping up out west with an Oct. 22 tour finale in Pomona, California. See all the the dates, cities and venues listed below.

“We’re super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth,” shares Nick Hexum. “I’m a big fan of both of those bands and we’re getting hit some towns we haven’t played in a long while. Stoked!”

The general public on-sale will be this Friday (June 9) at 10AM local time, but there are a number of pre-sales in advance of that offering. The fan pre-sale starts today (June 6) at 12N local time. Spotify will have their pre-sale beginning tomorrow (June 7) at 10AM local, while Bandsintown gets their pre-sale on June 8 at 10AM local and the venues will have their pre-sale tickets also taking place on June 8 at 10AM local time. Get your tickets here.

311 2023 Tour Dates

June 29 – Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

June 30 – Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

July 1 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center^

Sept. 20 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center^

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Sept. 23 – Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe Hammond^

Sept. 24 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino^

Sept. 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory^

Sept. 27 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre^

Sept. 29 – La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater^

Sept. 30 – Wichita Kan. @ WAVE^

Oct. 1 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC^

Oct. 4 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 8 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

Oct. 22 – Pomona, Calif. @ In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*

* Festival appearance

^ With AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth

** With AWOLNATION

