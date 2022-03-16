While rock may not be the most popular genre these days, the influence on musicians from all genres remains strong. Case in point, country superstar Hardy is crossing over into the rock world with his latest single, "Sold Out."

While the lyrics may still have some country touchtones, the sound is decidedly more hard rock-centric as he serves up a heaping helping "don't give a damn" defiance in staying true to his roots despite all of the success he's achieved in his flourishing career. "A lot of things change / Except one thing: me," he exclaims at one point in the track."

"I'm a huge rock 'n' roll fan," says Hardy of his new song. "That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music."

Hardy has not been afraid to show his rock side over the years, teaming with Zakk Wylde on his Hixtape, Vol. 1 on the song "Turn You Down." He's also seen his video for his cover of Puddle of Mudd's "Blurry" closing in on 1.3 million views on YouTube since its May 2021 release.

"Sold Out" finds Hardy paired with noted rock producer Joey Moi (Nickelback, My Darkest Days). Check out the lyrics and video for the song below and if you like what you hear, it's available right here.

Hardy, "Sold Out" Lyrics

Gold records on my sheetrock

Not bad for a boy from Mississippi

Yeah I can buy a Maybach

But I’m still in my F-150

And my last name

Is a whole lot bigger than I thought it’d be

A lot of things change

Except one thing

Me I’m still the same old redneck

Fuck don’t give a damn

Ain’t afraid to throw a dead buck on my Instagram

Grain alcohol in my cup

Got the whole house

Wall to wall and I still ain’t sold out

Yeah wall to wall and I still ain’t sold out Yeah middle finger to the sky buddy that’s right

I don’t sprinkle Dixie Crystal on my halftime

Keep your in crowd I’ll be the outcast

I’ll be country till I’m dead

That’s on my last name

Is a whole lot bigger than I thought it’d be

A lot of things change

But if there’s something you should know about me Yeah middle finger to the sky till I’m dead and gone

44 in the Ford for the copperheads

Alcohol in my cup

Got the whole house

Wall to wall and I still ain’t sold out

Yeah middle finger to the sky till I’m dead and gone

44 in the Ford for the copperheads

Alcohol in my cup

Got the whole house

Wall to wall and I still ain’t sold out

Hardy, "Sold Out"