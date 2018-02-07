Hardy’s a ‘Rockstar’ | New Song Out Now

In a world where everyone's a rockstar, Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock's HARDY redefines what that means. Leaning heavily on the tongue-in-cheek, multi-faceted signature songwriting that's earned him a case full of awards and accolades, the genre chameleon hard launches a rocking chapter of self-referential hits with "ROCKSTAR."

Produced by diamond-certified genre pioneer Joey Moi and built on a sticky, earworm hook, "ROCKSTAR" shows just how "HARDY has been paving his own way in music and seemingly setting his own rules as he goes" (Forbes).

GET HARDY'S NEW SONG 'ROCKSTAR'

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BIG LOUD RECORDS / BIG LOUD ROCK.