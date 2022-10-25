Jamey Jasta, the lead vocalist of Hatebreed and host of the podcast The Jasta Show, has spoken out about Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson after the 64-year-old heavy metal frontman criticized weed smokers in the audience at a recent Iron Maiden concert.

Jasta, 45, took to Twitter this week after a fan-captured video from September emerged that shows Dickinson lambasting the pot-smoking party mid-show. From the stage, the Iron Maiden singer indicated that marijuana smoke bothers the band when they play.

See the tweet and watch the original video below.

Jasta tweeted on Monday (Oct. 24), "Bruce Dickinson if you read this. Hi. You’re a great vocalist/frontman. We took your son’s band on tour. Hope you are well. Just so ya know. Lots of people like to smoke weed at outdoor concerts. WHAT DOESN’T ANNOY YOU BRO?!?! Besides flying planes? lol you might need a puff or 2"

Either way, Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the cannabis. Dickinson lambasted the weed smokers during Iron Maiden's concert at Anaheim, California's Honda Center on Sept. 21, per Metal Injection. Amid his onstage diatribe, Dickinson suggested he and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris abhor weed while they perform.

"I don't know what it is," Dickinson said. "There's so many fucking people smoking so much fucking dope down here — I'm amazed you can even see."

The Iron Maiden singer added, "Poor old Steve. I don't know if you know, but he absolutely fucking hates marijuana and the smell of it, alright? So when he's trying to play bass, it fucks him up. It fucks me up. I'm a singer, alright? So, duh. I would ask for a tiny bit of respect. If you want to go get completely stoned out of your fucking mind, go out the back and do it. Alright? Otherwise, you're going to end up like this fucking knucklehead here going, 'uhh…'"

As indicated in Jasta's tweet, Rise to Remain, a disbanded metal group that featured Dickinson's son Austin Dickinson, supported Hatebreed for several dates circa 2010.

This week, Hatebreed begin their "20 Years of Perseverance Tour." The latest leg of Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" is wrapping up now.

Jasta wasn't the only one weighing in on Dickinson's weed admonishment. Undeath also seemingly commented on the story via social media, stating, "You can smoke weed at our shows. We don’t care. Actually we actively encourage it."

Bruce Dickinson Blasts Stoners Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show - Sept. 22, 2022