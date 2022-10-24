Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance.

It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda Center, according to Metal Injection. During his onstage diatribe, Dickinson indicated that both he and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris abhor marijuana when they perform. MetalSucks suggested the weed-smoking concertgoers were in the front row.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I don't know what it is," Dickinson says from the stage. "There's so many fucking people smoking so much fucking dope down here — I'm amazed you can even see."

The Iron Maiden singer added, "Poor old Steve. I don't know if you know, but he absolutely fucking hates marijuana and the smell of it, alright? So when he's trying to play bass, it fucks him up. It fucks me up. I'm a singer, alright? So, duh. I would ask for a tiny bit of respect. If you want to go get completely stoned out of your fucking mind, go out the back and do it. Alright? Otherwise, you're going to end up like this fucking knucklehead here going, 'uhh…'"

The following night (Sept. 22) of the band's two-night stay in Anaheim found Dickinson dragging a stage-crashing concertgoer off the stage.

Iron Maiden's North American leg of their 2022 Legacy of the Beast World Tour wraps up this week. The group hits the road again in 2023 with "The Future Past Tour." Iron Maiden released their 16th studio album, Senjutsu, last year. Get Iron Maiden concert tickets at this link.

Bruce Dickinson Blasts Stoners Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show - Sept. 22, 2022