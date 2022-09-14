Photos – Iron Maiden Kick Off North American ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Tour in Texas

Iron Maiden officially kicked off the 2022 North American leg of their widely venerated "The Legacy of the Beast" tour on Sept. 11 in El Paso, Texas and, below, you can view photos from the opening night and get a look at the Senjutsu stage set.

Even if you saw this tour before the pandemic, you haven't seen this exact show before. Maiden have revamped some of the setlist to make way for three inclusions from their 2021 album, which are featured at the very top of the show, visually supported by new pieces of the stage that help further connect with the eastern imagery present on the thrilling album cover.

Speaking of that artwork, Samurai Eddie also makes an onstage appearance as the iconic undead mascot adopts the Senjutsu samurai look. Much like singer Bruce Dickinson, Eddie even has some wardrobe changes during the show, re-emerging later on.

At the relatively newly minted age of 64, Dickinson's voice remains tremendously powerful and fully capable of delivering on high for the duration of the 15-song set, which you can also view below (warning: spoilers ahead).

Catch Iron Maiden on the road in North America through Oct. 27 and get tickets here. Trivium will serve as the special guest through the end of September, after which Within Temptation will assume the opening slot in their place.

Iron Maiden Setlist — Sept. 11, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Senjutsu"

02. "Stratego"

03. "The Writing on the Wall"

04. "Revelations"

05. "Blood Brothers"

06. "Sign of the Cross"

07. "Flight of Icarus"

08. "Fear of the Dark"

09. "Hallowed Be Thy Name"

10. "The Number of the Beast"

11. "Iron Maiden"

Encore:

12. "The Trooper"

13. "The Clansman"

14. "Run to the Hills"

Encore 2:

15. "Aces High"

