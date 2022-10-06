Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits

After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.

“Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set," begins bassist Steve Harris in a press statement.

"As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options," he continues, "and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our '80s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!"

Harris goes on, "It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the U.K., Ireland and around Europe."

"This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting," adds longtime manager Rod Smallwood, "We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the U.K. we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!"

The new announcement features 12 European stops (June 13 through July 15) with more dates coming at a later time. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14 at 9AM at this location and a pre-sale will be available for Iron Maiden fan club members.

Iron Maiden's current North American leg of their Legacy of the Beast tour will wrap up on Oct. 27 in Tampa, Florida. After beginning in 2018 and by the time it concludes, this run will have spanned 139 shows in 33 countries with over three million tickets sold. Get tickets to the remaining stops here.

Iron Maiden 'The Future Past' 2023 European Tour Dates

June 13 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 24 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

June 26 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro

June 28 — Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

June 30 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 03 — Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

July 04 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

July 07 — London, England @ O2 Arena

July 11 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 13 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

July 15 — Milan, Italy — The Rreturn of the Gods Festival

