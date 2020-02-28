Havok Debut Vicious New Song ‘Phantom Force,’ Announce ‘V’ Album

Colorado thrash revivalists Havok are back with their fifth album, fittingly titled V and have just unfurled a vicious new track, "Phantom Force," which is the first single off the forthcoming effort.

While Havok's brand is clearly rooted in thrash as defined by the old gods, they're cognizant of metal's more modern developments, working in more technical rhythms that toe the death metal line at times.

Vocalist / guitarist David Sanchez recognizes these stylistic changes as he explained, "A lot of experimentation went into the writing and recording of V. The album offers the same intensity that we’re known for, but with a few twists that may surprise people. The music is dense with lots of different intertwining parts and we’re beyond excited to release our best-sounding record to date."

New bassist Brandon Bruce added, "I am really excited about this record and to be playing bass with Havok. We really focused on structure and songwriting while maintaining the heavy riffs and brutal music the band is known for. I’m proud of how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Watch the "Phantom Force" music video further down the page and get more details about the record, which will be out May 1 on Century Media. Pre-order your copy of V here.

Havok, "Phantom Force" Music Video

Havok, V Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

1. "Post-Truth Era"

2. "Fear Campaign"

3. "Betrayed By Technology"

4. "Ritual of the Mind"

5. "Interface With the Infinite"

6. "Dab Tsog"

7. "Phantom Force"

8. "Cosmetic Surgery"

9. "Panpsychism"

10. "Merchants of Death"

11. "Don't Do It"