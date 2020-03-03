Hardcore heavyweights Hatebreed will embark on a two-week headlining U.S. run in May, dubbed the "Monsters of Mosh Tour" alongside After the Burial, Havok and Creeping Death.

The bill represents a healthy mix of sounds from across the metallic spectrum: Hatebreed's knuckle-cracking hardcore, After the Burial's blend of metalcore and deathcore, Havok's adoration of classic thrash and Creeping Death's take on hardcore-tinged death metal.

Tickets go on sale on March 6 10AM local at Hatebreed's website. See the complete list of stops further down the page.

There's more touring on the horizon for Hatebreed as they'll head out on the road providing direct support for Parkway Drive on a summer trek. Knocked Loose and Fit for a King have also been tapped for the run and you can see a list of all those dates here.

A new album is expected from Hatebreed some time this year. While details on the band's eighth album have yet to emerge, they did recently release one new song, "When the Blade Drops," which can be heard below.

"This is just a taste of what's to come and we're definitely going hard on this one," frontman Jamey Jasta said of the new jam. "The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can't wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt."

Hatebreed, "When the Blade Drops"

Hatebreed, After the Burial, Havok + Creeping Death 2020 Tour Dates

May 01 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall #

May 02 — Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club #

May 03 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Phantasy Nightclub # @

May 04 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 05 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 07 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

May 08 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 09 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ The Jefferson Theater

May 12 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

May 13 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

May 14 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

May 15 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

# No After The Burial, Creeping Death

@ With Battlecross