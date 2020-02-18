Parkway Drive have just announced a 2020 North American tour and the bill is totally stacked. The Australian underdogs will hit the road with Hatebreed, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King, crushing amphitheaters and arenas.

“USA and Canada, the time has finally arrived! This tour has literally been years in the making. You wanted to see the full Parkway Drive show, this is it. Full production, full set, stacked line up, no excuses. We have been waiting, building, grinding for so long to give you guys the chance to experience this event in its full, uncompromising entirety and ladies and gentlemen, that moment has arrived,” says vocalist Winston McCall. “You think you know what’s coming, you think you know what we are capable of, be warned. Up until this point, you have only scratched the surface. This is just the beginning. We’ll see you soon. Be ready.”

"This is just a taste of what's to come and we're definitely going hard on this one," says frontman Jamey Jasta. "The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can't wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt."

See the full list of shows below. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 21 at 10AM local time.

Epitaph

8/21 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

8/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

8/24 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

8/26 - Broomfield, CO - 1stBank Center

8/28 - St Paul, MN - Myth Live

8/29 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

8/30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

9/01 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

9/02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/04 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Outdoors)

9/05 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

9/07 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

9/09 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

9/10 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center

9/11 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

9/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9/16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/17 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory