Christian Rock Band Show ‘Unconditional Love’ for Singer Who Lost Belief in God

Jon Steingard, frontman for Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, surprised many earlier this week, sharing his truth that over a several year period he began to question his faith, admitting that he no longer believes in God, at least not in the fashion he was raised to believe. Now his bandmates have responded to Steingard's lengthy statement, lending their support to the singer/guitarist.

In their posting, the three other members of the band -- bassist Daniel Biro, guitarist Micah Kuiper and drummer David Niacaris -- reveal that Steingard's admission doesn't change their mission.

"Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message’s most simple and purest form, that THEY matter," say the trio, adding, "So now we turn that truth towards one of our own. That God is still FOR Jon & he still matters. Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it."

They add, "How we treat one another when they are at a different stage in their journey based on their life experiences is part of a bigger conversation. We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us. We should also encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth."

Their full statement on the matter can be read below:

One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20 + years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week. Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message’s most simple and purest form, that THEY matter. So now we turn that truth towards one of our own. That God is still FOR Jon & he still matters. Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.

How we treat one another when they are at a different stage in their journey based on their life experiences is part of a bigger conversation. We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us. We should also encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth. Are we the authors of our own salvation and eternity? Has God provided a way to salvation for us through Jesus? These are the questions that we each must ask and explore. In the Bible (Romans 8:38) Paul writes, “… I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God’s love… neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow - not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below - indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” The same Lord is Lord of all, and gives richly to all who call on Him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Ever thankful and grateful for how God has used this band, the music and the relationships and how He continues to do so. Daniel, Micah, David.

"I am now finding that I no longer believe in God," he wrote, noting, "The process of getting to that sentence has been several years in the making. It didn’t happen overnight or all of a sudden. It’s been more like pulling on the threads of a sweater, and one day discovering that there was no more sweater left."

In his nine-slide Instagram post, Steingard spoke about his battle to believe that the Bible is the "perfect word of God" as transcribed through the divine inspiration of a collection of human individuals. Struggling to understand all the wickedness present in the world and why an all-powerful God would idly stand by to let it happen, he was told to seek answers within the biblical text. "I found, however, that consulting and discussing the Bible didn't answer my questions, it only amplified them," stressed the Hawk Nelson frontman. His full statement can be read here.

After starting under the moniker Swish and releasing two albums in 2000 and 2003, the band morphed into Hawk Nelson issuing eight album between 2004 and 2018. Their most recent album is 2018's Miracles.