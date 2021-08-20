Hear Full MIDI Version of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ From Every Time I Die Video

Every Time I Die recently returned with a wacky new video for the song "Post-Boredom" off their upcoming Radical album, and one of the more interesting things from the video was the inclusion of a MIDI version of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" that plays over the clip's opening moments. It turns out that the piece of music was actually constructed for the video and there is a full MIDI version in existence.

Singer Keith Buckley revealed the origins of that opening MIDI cover on Twitter, explaining, "Here is the entire MIDI version of 'Heart Shaped Box' from the 'Post-Boredom' video. It was done by Bryan Taylor."

Taylor, who posts under the moniker Slowriter, appears to specialize in creating and adapting music in the MIDI format. Have a closer look at his YouTube channel here. And for those interested, the Slowriter MIDI version of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" is available as a free download via the musician's Bandcamp page.

"Heart-Shaped Box" initially appeared on Nirvana's 1994 album, In Utero. It was the lead single on that album, following the massive success of the group's previous record Nevermind. It topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and hit No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart. You can hear the original version below after Slowriter's MIDI version and Every Time I Die's "Post-Boredom" video.

As for Every Time I Die, the band officially has their Radical album on the books for an Oct. 22 release now. The group is also set to hit the road in 2022, playing dates supporting Underoath on a trek that also includes Spiritbox. Get details on that run here.

Slowriter, "Heart Shaped Box" (Nirvana MIDI Cover)

Every Time I Die, "Post-Boredom"

Nirvana, "Heart-Shaped Box"