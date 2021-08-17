Every Time I Die Get Wacky With New Song ‘Post-Boredom’ + Announce ‘Radical’ Album

It's finally time. Buffalo's Every Time I Die have announced their much-anticipated ninth album, Radical, is coming out Oct. 22 via Epitaph. To accompany the news, the band also dropped a new song, "Post-Boredom," accompanied by a wacky music video that is extremely Buffalo.

You can check out the song, video, lyrics, album art and track listing all down below.

"’Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real truth,” vocalist Keith Buckley explained. “I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"

The music video — which begins with a midi version of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box" — is set in the band's hometown of Buffalo and will give you the chance to see the guys playing various zany characters. For example, you can witness bassist Steve Micciche massage vocalist Keith Buckley's bare skin with "the moistest hands in Buffalo" and a SpongeBob-Hawaiian shirt wearing Jordan Buckley manning the local vape shop.

The news is especially exciting as fans have been anxiously awaiting the album's announcement since the band confirmed they had finished recording the follow up to 2016's Low Teens with producer Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, The Amity Affliction) way back in March of 2020.

The band had previously communicated the album would not come out until they could tour and that promise was kept as yesterday they announced will be hitting the road in early 2022 supporting Underoath.

They will also be playing a handful of shows in 2021, including their annual holiday extravaganza, 'Tid The Season, on Dec. 10 and 11 in Buffalo. You can get more info on all upcoming ETID shows here.

You can get your copy of Radical, out Oct. 22 via Epitaph, here.

Every Time I Die, "Post-Boredom" Music Video

Every Time I Die "Post-Boredom" Lyrics

I did a terrible thing and somebody should do something about it.

I’m haunted by an eternal return, I never should have allowed it.

I broke my own heart. I’m trying to forgive myself.

but if it gets too close I gotta kill it. I’m gonna need your help.

my annihilation kicked off post boredom

I don’t want be a better liar. I don’t want to make you think

that what you get is what you see just because you want it. this muddy water ain’t deep.

I broke my own heart I’m trying to convince myself.

that I can suffer if I want, motherfucker. just put me back on your shelf

my annihilation started before I did

my annihilation ended before we did

I gave you nothing. you want more? you’ll get more nothing.

come on and give a big man a little thrill. come on and give a sick man his poison pill.

I don’t want no harm.

I’ve done it all wrong for so long it feels okay.

from up here the parties and funerals, they look the same.

when every morning after is the same day.

I want one more last chance. make me another mistake

all I can take is everything that I have given away.

I walked in with one foot out the door, you knew that I was not gonna stay

I broke my own heart I’m trying to forgive myself.

I don’t give a goddamn about the magic just put me under your spell.

my annihilation kicked off post boredom

I gave you nothing. you want more? you’ll get more.

Every Time I Die Radical Album Art + Track Listing

1. Dark Distance

2. Sly

3. Planet Shit

4. Post-Boredom

5. A Colossal Wreck

6. Desperate Pleasures

7. All This And War

8. Thing With Feathers

9. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together