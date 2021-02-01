Every Time I Die Debut Chaotic New Song ‘AWOL’

We still don't know when Every Time I Die will release their ninth album, or what it will even be called, but they're keeping the new music coming with their third new single, "AWOL."

The song follows the joint release of "Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures," which came out in December, months after the band confirmed that their follow-up to 2016's Low Teens was finished. This is the longest the Buffalo-based band has gone without releasing a new record, but "AWOL" does enough in just over two minutes to keep fans satiated for the time being.

"AWOL" is a cement-cracking offering from Every Time I Die, who are on a streak of dishing out some of the heaviest material they've ever recorded. Marked by lunging rhythms, overt dissonance and atonal breakdowns, this latest single is a violent mosher that should leave fans foaming at the mouth for a return to in-person concerts. In the meantime, mind your bedroom furniture and try not to put any holes in the sheetrock.

"AWOL" was originally sent to fans who purchased tickets to their hilariously titled, "Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza to Raise $69 for the Members of Every Time I Die" back in December, but is finally available for the rest of the word to hear.

Listen to Every Time I Die's new song at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Every Time I Die, "AWOL" Lyrics

The shape of your data got me astral projecting

But I think you and I, we need to talk

'Cause the soul of the code your equipment had sent me

Might as well have been outlined in chalk Now, I cannot decipher what all the static is

But I got a pretty good read on your black thoughts

The passion that makes me feel alive again

It's gonna be the death, the death of us

The passion that makes me feel alive again

Oh, it's gonna be the death, the death of us The death of us

The space between us is like a crime scene

With no blood and no fingerprints

(No) no blood and no fingerprints

(No) no blood and no fingerprints

(No) no blood and no fingerprints Got the wrong man

I never crossed that line

You've got the wrong man

I never crossed the line

A-W-O-L I owe myself an apology

I owe myself an apology

I owe myself an apology

I owe myself an apology

I hope that I mean it

Doubt it, right?

Yeah, so do I Take my word

I don't want it

Doubt it, right?

Yeah, so do I Take my word

I don't want it It ain't no good Don't just stand there and look at me

Come and give me your trash

I wanna feel your hot flash

I wanna see your teeth gnash

I wanna come in dead last

Go down together

Get drunk at the bottom

And tell you some bullshit like, "Baby, our scars are the same" We are out of this world

'Cause all good drugs go to heaven

We are out of this world

'Cause all good drugs go to heaven

In December, bassist Steve Micciche tweeted that if the NFL's Buffalo Bills won their Dec. 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, to "check our Spotify at midnight for a gift." The Bills won 34 to 24 and the new songs arrived promptly.

The team later advanced to the ACF Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but lost in the contest where the winner proceeds to play in Super Bowl LV.

At least we still got another new song.

