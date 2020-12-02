Every Time I Die Turn Annual Holiday Festival Into ‘Online Telethon’ Livestream

Every Time I Die may not be able to gather their fans in person for the annual "TID the Season" holiday show, but they will have a livestream to keep the celebration alive.

Hilariously titled, "Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza to Raise $69 for the Members of Every Time I Die," the event is scheduled to go off on Dec. 19 at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.

Fans can go ahead and purchase their tickets for the livestream at this location, while there are also special merch items created for the event that you can pick up here. The group also served up a teaser video for the "TIDathon" that you can watch below.

Every Time I Die last released their Low Teens album in 2016 but were said to be starting work on their next album last fall. The band even debuted the new tracks "Back Distance" and "White Void" at the 2019 edition of the "TID the Season" festival.

