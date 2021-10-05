Hear the Radio Disney Version of Slipknot’s ‘Wait and Bleed’

If you've ever listened to Radio Disney, you know how warm and welcoming it sounds, obviously because it's meant for families and kids. If you've ever listened to Slipknot, you know that they're the complete opposite of that, but an audial genius named Andy Rehfeldt has created a Radio Disney version of their song "Wait and Bleed."

We're familiar with Rehfeldt's work on YouTube, but apparently we missed this video because it was taken down. In July of 2018, the YouTuber uploaded a video advertising his Disney-Slipknot creation, which directed viewers to a different link to watch it instead.

"This old video that got banned after being on YouTube for maybe eight years or something... Uh-oh, better not show you that!" he said sarcastically as the clip played on his monitor in the background.

Fortunately, another user uploaded the video a year later on their own channel, though, so you can check it out below. The words are matched to live footage of the 'Knot performing the song at the London Arena in 2002, and there's something incredibly entertaining about hearing such a calm and soothing voice come out of Corey Taylor's mouth.

Especially when he says, "Get your fucking hands in the fucking air!" The music also sounds like it has a bit of a surf rock-edge to it.

Maybe Slipknot should consider what musical direction they go in next. Taylor did debut his new mask during the band's first 2021 performance in early September, so we know a new album is certainly coming.

Andy Rehfeldt - Slipknot 'Wait and Bleed' Radio Disney

