Corey Taylor Debuts New Slipknot Mask at First Show in Over a Year

Every Maggot knows that an upcoming new Slipknot album means a new set of masks, and the band's frontman Corey Taylor finally debuted his new one during their performance at the Rocklahoma festival last night (Sept. 4), which was their first performance in over a year.

The Knot's last concert, according to Setlist.fm, was in February of 2020 in Helsinki, Finland while they were still supporting 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, caused a global lockdown just a few weeks later, but now they are gearing up for their next album cycle.

Corey Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor confirmed that the vocalist would be debuting his new masks earlier this week on Twitter. "Everyone on the way to see Slipknot this weekend," she wrote in a tweet with a GIF. "Does Corey debut the new mask?" a fan replied to her, in which she responded, "Si."

Taylor has been teasing his new mask over the last several months, calling it "uncomfortable" and stating that it would "fucking scare kids." Alicia apparently wouldn't even look at it when he first had it created because of how much it freaked her out.

As for the new album itself, Shawn "Clown" Crahan said back in June that he was hopeful the band would release it at some point later this year. We still don't have an official announcement for when it'll come out yet, but at least the new masks are a sign that it's imminent. Until then, you can catch Slipknot on tour — see the list of dates here.

Corey Taylor's New Slipknot Mask