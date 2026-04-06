Win a Heaven & Hell ‘Breaking Out of Heaven 2007-2009′ CD Box Set

Here's your chance to win the Heaven & Hell Breaking Out of Heaven 2007-2009 CD box set. The folks at Loudwire Nights are offering you a chance to win this impressive collection, which documents the reunion of Black Sabbath Heaven & Hell lineup later in their career.

Heaven & Hell reunited the early '80s Black Sabbath lineup of Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Ronnie James Dio and Vinnie Appice years after their two classic '80s albums. The group got together in 2006, initially recording three new songs for a Black Sabbath compilation highlighting their Dio era. From there, they decided to tour and eventually to record, adopting the Heaven & Hell name to differentiate from Black Sabbath's reunions with Ozzy Osbourne.

This 4-CD collection features the live albums Live at Radio City Music Hall and Live at Wacken taken from the 2007 and 2009 appearances. In addition, you get the band's lone studio album, The Devil You Know. Plus there's a Blu-Ray featuring the two live shows in their entirety. And you'll also get the bonus tracks the band recorded from The Dio Years compilation.

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"We were having a good time playing together and making music and we were intending to continue for a bit, to do another tour in that summer in 2010 and possibly maybe another album," drummer Vinny Appice recently shared on the Loudwire Nights radio show. "But that's when Ronnie got ill and we couldn't continue. It's kind of a sad ending ... I'm glad we got to do it [and that we're] putting this out, being Ronnie's last [album]."

You can hear more of that discussion in the podcast player below.

While you can see about picking up your own copy of this box set, why not try to enter to win this collection courtesy of Loudwire Nights? All you need to do is simply use the form below to provide your contact details. This contest runs until Monday, April 13 at 10AM ET, so you'll want to be sure to enter before this opportunity passes.

READ MORE: Rob Halford Wanted to Sing for Heaven & Hell After Ronnie James Dio Died

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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