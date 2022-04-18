In an identifiable conundrum for any heavy metal fan, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro couldn't nail it down to just one — or even just one band — when asked for his favorite metal album this week. It happened in an interview with the podcast Sobre La Dosis.

Checking in from backstage at a Megadeth soundcheck in Mississippi, the rocker who's been with the Dave Mustaine-led thrashers since 2015 (and debuted with them on record on the following year's Grammy-winning Dystopia) fielded questions about that album before dancing around the impossible choice: his favorite metal effort of all time.

Still, he zeroed in on the Dio-led Sabbath, Scorpions and Maiden, among others, as his main stable of favorite metal discographies. Watch the video near the bottom of this post.

Coming to the last of three in Sobre La Dosis' "My 3 Questions," Loureiro responds, "My favorite album of any metal band? That's hard."

"When I was young, I was really into Black Sabbath with [Ronnie James] Dio — so Heaven and Hell, Mob Rules, Live Evil," the musician adds. "Yeah, I would say those Black Sabbath [albums] with Dio."

He continues, "Also, Scorpions, you know, Blackout. What else? Man, so many. You know, bands like Saxon. [Iron] Maiden — of course, The Number of the Beast, for sure, Killers. What else? Powerslave. And Led Zeppelin. So it's hard to mention one album."

Ain't that the truth. And perhaps the careful answer is no shock coming from the studied musician who once passed up therapy to get a guitar, as Loureiro shared earlier this month.

The guitarist is with Megadeth on 2022's Metal Tour of the Year across North America with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. See the remaining dates below and get tickets here.

Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro Appears on Sobre La Dosis - April 17, 2022

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium + In Flames Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 21 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Memorial Coliseum

April 22 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 24 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Center

April 26 – Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 27 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ PowerHouse

April 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

April 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 3 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ The Coliseum

May 4 – Greenville, S.C. @ Wellness Arena

May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Center

May 10 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Arena

May 13 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

May 17 – Laval, Quebec @ Bell Place

May 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Bud Stage

May 19 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

'Metal Tour of the Year' 2022 Megadeth / Lamb of God loading...