Vinny Appice Calls Rock Hall ‘F–king A–holes’ for Excluding Ronnie James Dio

Veteran rock drummer Vinny Appice — he performed with the heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio in the bands Dio, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell — has lashed out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not including more of the late singer in its museum.

In fact, he called the institution "fucking assholes."

After all, the Rock Hall has a history of what many of us metal fans perceive to be snubs toward our favorite music — the museum will finally include metal pioneers Judas Priest this year, but in what some see as a backhanded way.

As Appice shared with Talkin' Bout Rock this month, he clearly feels the same way about its treatment of Dio.

"They're a bunch of fucking assholes," Appice said of the Rock Hall, according to Metal Injection. "I mean, Sabbath wasn't in it for how long? They [finally] got in it [16 years ago]."

The drummer continued, "I've been to that place, and there wasn't really much of Ronnie in there either. It's like, Ronnie? C'mon! Rainbow, 'Man on the Silver Mountain,' 'Long Live Rock 'n' Roll.' And then Sabbath, the Heaven and Hell album and the rest of the albums we did, and then Dio, and he's only [featured in the Rock Hall with] this 12-inch square placemat or something."

Appice added, "They don't mention me. Hey, you know what? I've been around. … I'm still around from all these years. [But] I guess it doesn't count for anything."

The Rock Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 performer inductees are Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. In addition to Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also receive the 2022 Musical Excellence Award. The induction ceremony takes place on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 performer inductees were the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner.

Other backlash against the Hall has included singer Corey Taylor claiming his band Slipknot would reject a nomination. KISS figurehead Gene Simmons called it "disgusting" Iron Maiden aren't inducted.

Vinny Appice on Talkin' Bout Rock - Sept. 11, 2022