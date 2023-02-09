The 10 Heaviest Anime Theme Songs

Let’s preface this by saying there are a lot of anime shows out there; hundreds, possibly thousands. Not only that, but each one has an opening theme song and an ending theme song, which change every season if not multiple times within that season. So, will there be some songs missing from this list that might deserve to be here? Probably. But that’s one of the (many) awesome things about anime: It’s much more open to hard rock and metal than any other TV genre. These are some of the most noteworthy examples of the heaviest anime theme songs.

Throughout this list, you'll hear a variety of different bands for fans of Slipknot, Static-X, Atreyu, Evanescence and a few others.