Hellyeah’s Self-Titled Debut Now Certified Gold by RIAA

Hellyeah, the metal supergroup formed by Pantera legend Vinnie Paul alongside members of Mudvayne, Nothingface and others, have officially received a gold certification from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for their 2007 self-titled debut.

The certification was handed down on Feb. 25 earlier this year, as indicated on the RIAA website, and is the only recording by Hellyeah to receive a certification, whether it is for any of their six albums or numerous singles.

Following the tragic death of Vinnie Paul's brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 2004, the drummer drifted away from music and took time to grieve before agreeing to join a new band comprised of Chad Gray (vocals, Mudvayne), Greg Tribbett (guitar, Mudvayne), Tom Maxwell (guitar, Nothingface) and Jerry Montano (bass, Nothingface).

Montano ultimately departed the band just days after Hellyeah was released and was replaced by Vinnie Paul's Damageplan bandmate Bob 'Zilla' Kakaha, who remained with the group through 2014.

Over time, Hellyeah's lyrical aim shifted from a mix of party-intensive themes and anger/rage/frustration to more introspective topics and ones of self-empowerment.

Currently, the future of the band remains uncertain, especially in the wake of Vinnie Paul's 2018 death. Welcome Home, the 2019 album by Hellyeah, featured Vinnie Paul's pre-production drum recordings while former Stone Sour skinsman Roy Mayorga took on the daunting role of sitting in Vinnie Paul's place on a tour, which aimed to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Pantera icon.

Gray said he remains hopeful more Hellyeah material will emerge, but Maxwell said previously that he doesn't foresee himself taking part in another Hellyeah album. Gray did just tease a new solo website promising new music coming soon.