In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Nov. 30, 2017:

- High on Fire are planning to celebrate their 20th anniversary with some special shows under the moniker "Twenty Sunless Years With High on Fire" next year. The band has opened things up for fan suggestions on what they'd like to hear in these career-spanning shows via a Facebook post.

- During an interview with The Metal Voice, Geoff Tate revealed that he's working on plans for a screenplay for the conceptual classic Operation: Mindcrime. "It's actually being worked by very famous screenwriter and very successful producer right now. And whether it sees the light of day as a film is yet to be seen," said Tate. Check out the chat here.

- The Browning's Jonny McBee has checked in with a health update, letting fans know that he's been dealing with Bell's Palsy. The musician shot a video explaining his situation and you can watch that here.

- MGT, who premiered the video for "All the Broken Things" here at Loudwire earlier today, have announced that their new album, Gemini Nyte, will be released Feb. 23 by Cleopatra Records.

- As Cities Burn will be getting back together for a special show. The group, who split in 2016, will play Jan. 27 in Nashville at The Anchor on a bill that also includes Emery and Kings Kaleidoscope. Get more details here.

- Just prior to his Chuck Mosley's death, Primitive Race released their Soul Pretender album with Mosley sitting in on vocals for the group. In honor of the singer, the band has just released their favorite song with Mosley on it, "Dancing on the Sun," and decided to donate 100 percent of their 2018 album sales to MusiCares in his name. Take a listen to "Dancing on the Sun" here.

- Sevendust's Morgan Rose, Black Label Society's JD Deservio and Candlebox's Brian Quinn will take part in an all-star jam / charity Christmas show at The Saint in Asbury Park, N.J. on Dec. 16. The "Bigg Redd Christmas" will help raise money for the Pierce "Bigg Redd" Smith Recovery Scholarship to assist people in active addiction who don't have the means to put themselves through a treatment program. Tickets for the show are available here.

- Metal vets Saxon have unleashed a new video for "Thunderbolt" off their upcoming album of the same name, due Feb. 2. The performance-based clip can be viewed right here.

- Terror Universal have a thrilling new video for "Dig You a Hole" on their hands. The psychologically intriguing clip debuted at Billboard and the song is featured on their Make Them Bleed album, due Jan. 19 via minus HEAD Records.