Teen Receives High School Diploma to Slipknot’s ‘People = Sh-t’

We've discovered one of the most badass recent graduates in the world — a teen who received his high school diploma to Slipknot's "People = Shit."

"Graduated from high school yesterday, had to make one last impression," the kid wrote on a Reddit thread with a video of himself receiving his diploma.

The clip shows him get up from his seat and walk toward the stage. As the rest of the graduation attendees began clapping, the chorus for the Knot's Iowa track started to play. He shook hands with several people on the stage as, "People equal shit / People equal shit" repeated over and over.

Hilarious, and genius.

As he approached the camera, the person who was filming let out a little chuckle, so they knew it was going to be a moment worth catching on tape.

Other Slipknot fans on Reddit questioned how the uploader was able to get away with having a song with profanity played during his graduation, to which he replied, "That's the beauty of high school in Germany, nobody checked the track I sent in."

Check the video out below.

Lucky for this guy, Slipknot will be playing in Germany in 2022 at the Wacken Open Air festival. Until then, they'll be playing shows in the U.S. throughout 2021 for the Knotfest Roadshow tour. See the full itinerary here.

Teen Receives High School Diploma to Slipknot's "People = Shit"