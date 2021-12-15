Holding Absence Reveal Live ‘Drugs and Love’ Video Ahead of 2022 North American Tour
It's been a breakout year for U.K. rockers Holding Absence, who released the highly regarded The Greatest Mistake of My Life album earlier this year. Now they're ready to bring their live show to the U.S. and Canada next spring, and in addition to revealing the dates, they've also given fans a taste of what the live show could be like by issuing a live video for their song "Drugs and Love."
The performance came during the band's recent livestream concert and you can see the passionate take on the song in the video player toward the bottom of the post.
Frontman Lucas Woodland says, "We are once again super excited to show you guys some more footage from our live-streamed album-in-full performance from earlier this year! 'Drugs and Love' is one of our favorite songs on the record, and we’re hyped to release this version for everyone to enjoy."
One of the strengths of the album is the relatable material. As the group states, “This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn’t rigid – it’s not just love or joy or sadness – it’s a lot of things."
The Greatest Mistake of My Life was named one of Loudwire's 45 Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021, as seen in the gallery below, and is currently available to purchase here.
Holding Absence are currently finishing out the year with a U.K. tour as support for Creeper, but come next spring the band will join Dayseeker for a U.S. trek. Dates for the run can be viewed below and ticketing info for both the U.S. and U.K. dates can be found here.
Holding Absence, "Drugs and Love (Live)"
Holding Absence With Dayseeker 2022 Tour Dates
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram
April 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
April 5 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Underground
April 6 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
April 8 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rockbox
April 9 — Dallas, Texas @ The Loft
April 10 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse (Studio)
April 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
April 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables
April 14 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
April 16 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
April 17 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
April 19 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
April 20 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz
April 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
April 22 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
April 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory
April 24 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
April 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s
April 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
April 28 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Foundry
April 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean
April 30 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre
May 1 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam
May 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge
May 4 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Loading Dock
May 6 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 7 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
May 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore
May 10 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
May 11 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
May 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst
May 13 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction