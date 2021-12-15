It's been a breakout year for U.K. rockers Holding Absence, who released the highly regarded The Greatest Mistake of My Life album earlier this year. Now they're ready to bring their live show to the U.S. and Canada next spring, and in addition to revealing the dates, they've also given fans a taste of what the live show could be like by issuing a live video for their song "Drugs and Love."

The performance came during the band's recent livestream concert and you can see the passionate take on the song in the video player toward the bottom of the post.

Frontman Lucas Woodland says, "We are once again super excited to show you guys some more footage from our live-streamed album-in-full performance from earlier this year! 'Drugs and Love' is one of our favorite songs on the record, and we’re hyped to release this version for everyone to enjoy."

One of the strengths of the album is the relatable material. As the group states, “This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn’t rigid – it’s not just love or joy or sadness – it’s a lot of things."

The Greatest Mistake of My Life was named one of Loudwire's 45 Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021, as seen in the gallery below, and is currently available to purchase here.

Holding Absence are currently finishing out the year with a U.K. tour as support for Creeper, but come next spring the band will join Dayseeker for a U.S. trek. Dates for the run can be viewed below and ticketing info for both the U.S. and U.K. dates can be found here.

Holding Absence, "Drugs and Love (Live)"

Holding Absence With Dayseeker 2022 Tour Dates

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram

April 3 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

April 5 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Underground

April 6 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

April 8 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rockbox

April 9 — Dallas, Texas @ The Loft

April 10 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse (Studio)

April 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

April 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

April 14 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 16 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

April 17 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

April 19 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

April 20 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz

April 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

April 22 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

April 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory

April 24 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

April 26 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s

April 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

April 28 — Lakewood, Ohio @ Foundry

April 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

April 30 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theatre

May 1 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam

May 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge

May 4 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Loading Dock

May 6 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 7 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

May 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore

May 10 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 11 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

May 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst

May 13 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction