Hollywood Undead Drop One of Their Most Aggressive Songs ‘Chaos’

Hollywood Undead are ready for you to turn the volume up, delivering one of their most aggressive songs to date with the new track "Chaos."

The songs provides a showcase for the in-your-face rap-styled verses while singer Danny comes forth to provide a more melodic chorus. At present, the song is not attached to an album, but the group is known to be working on their next full-length studio release.

“‘Chaos’ is about getting to the end of the road, thinking you can finally rest, and realizing it's not only more chaos, but that's all there is ever gonna be. No rest for the wicked,” says the band’s Johnny 3 Tears.

For now, you can check out the lyrics and a visualizer for the track below, though a Jensen Noen-directed video is expected to follow on March 3. If you like what you hear, the song can be picked up at this location.

And you can look for Hollywood Undead sharing some of their biggest hits and new music while on tour with Papa Roach and Bad Wolves as part of the "Kill the Noise" North American trek. It kicks off March 1 in Anaheim. Dates and special ticketing packages can be found via the band's website.

Hollywood Undead, "Chaos" Lyrics

Chaos, Chaos, Chaos Bombs dropping on the runway

the oceans overflow

I know for certain one day

I’ll see you down below

I’ll find some solace Some day

and you’ll reap what you sow

I’ll see you Bloody Sunday

So you can break my soul Close your eyes

Blinded by the fire in the sky

Misguided by the tribe

Sacrificed to the lord of the flies No one can save you

no one can save you

the chaos awaits you I can’t see you tomorrow cuz I might die today

I sing this sorrow with a smile on my face

Can’t see tomorrow

Are we dead or alive

When the blind lead the blind in the chaos Chaos, Chaos, Chaos Haaa

I’m dead inside from the drip of violence

Don’t you dare close your eyelids

Break you down just to the break the silence

Can you hear it, It’s too quiet

Blood on the streets but heart beats cold

I got secrets know one knows

Death from above Death from below

I try to run but it won’t let go Everything we’ve ever loved gets buried underneath, another grave for pretty slaves, but you won’t fucking bury me.

I am the alpha - the omega meet your maker.

You’re all Just empty souls and I’m you’re fucking savior

No one can save you - the the chaos awaits you! I can’t see you tomorrow cuz I might die today

I sing this sorrow with a smile on my face

Can’t see tomorrow

Are we dead or alive When the blind lead the blind in the chaos

The blind lead the blind in the chaos Chaos, Chaos, Chaos

Hollywood Undead, "Chaos"