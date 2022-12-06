Papa Roach + Falling in Reverse Book 2023 Tour Dates With Hollywood Undead + Escape the Fate

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse have officially confirmed a second North American leg of their Rockzilla co-headlining tour, which will take place in 2023 and feature support from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.

The first round of the Rockzilla tour kicked off this past July and continued through late August. The new leg will start Feb. 1 in Rochester, N.Y. and wrap up in early March. Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate will join for all of the dates, which you can see below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM local time, and you can purchase yours here.

"The first round of the Rockzilla tour was such a great time that we had to keep the party going," Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix enthused in a press release. "We can't wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the U.S. and Canada."

During the initial Rockzilla run over the summer, Shaddix and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke participated in the viral "Tortilla Slap" TikTok challenge, so we'll have to wait and see what other antics the singers get into when the second leg kicks off next year.

Papa Roach + Falling in Reverse 2023 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 2 - Hamiton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

Feb. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 5 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 7 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena

Feb. 8 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 10 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

Feb. 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Events Center

Feb. 13 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Feb. 14 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

Feb. 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Feb. 18 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Feb. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Feb. 24 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Feb. 27 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Feb. 28 - Calgary, Alberta @ Big Four

March 2 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

March. 3 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena