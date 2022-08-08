The respective bandleaders behind the rock bands Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach, lead singers Ronnie Radke and Jacoby Shaddix, recently took turns slapping each other in the face with uncooked tortillas as part of the viral "Tortilla Slap Challenge."

The twisted tortilla tournament between rockers was captured on video and shared on social media last week (Aug. 5). Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are currently touring the U.S. together on the "Rockzilla Tour" with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The trek stopped at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York, on Aug. 4. It continues across the country this month.

Watch the video near the bottom of this post.

The Tortilla Slap Challenge, also called the "Tortilla Slap Game" or "Tortilla Fact or Slap," is the game where players fill their mouths with water and slap each other across the face with tortillas to try and get one to spit the water out. This spring, it went viral on TikTok.

According to Know Your Meme, it was first played in 2021 — albeit without water — as Fact or Slap. That iteration had the players, often couples, ask each other questions about themselves and their relationships. If one answered wrong, they would get slapped.

See the remaining Rockzilla dates underneath the video and get tickets here. In June, Papa Roach released "No Apologies" from their 2022 album, Ego Trip. In May, Falling in Reverse released "Voices in My Head" ahead of their forthcoming Neon Zombie EP.

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke + Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Play the Tortilla Slap Challenge - Aug. 5, 2022

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead + Bad Wolves Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Courtesy of Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse loading...

Aug. 9 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino

Aug. 13 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters

Aug. 14 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 – Mankato, Minn. @ Health System Event Ctr

Aug. 19 – Pocatello, Idaho @ Health Trust Amp.

Aug. 20 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Casino

Aug. 21 – Nampa, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amp.

Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amp.

Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

Aug. 27 – El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Ent. Ctr

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp.

Aug. 30 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amp.

Aug. 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium