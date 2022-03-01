Papa Roach Drop Cathartic ‘Cut the Line,’ Announce ‘Ego Trip’ Album Release Details

Dating back to their breakout track "Last Resort," Papa Roach have had a knack for delivering a catharsis to fans by putting some of their inner most anxieties into words. That tradition continues with the new song "Cut the Line," which comes off as a rallying cry for those keeping things buried inside.

"Are you tangled up inside / Is it something that you hide? / Are you twisted up and don't know why? / Are you stuck inside your head / Like I'm stuck inside my head / If you listen to the voice inside / Ka-ka-ka-cut the line / Cut the line," sings Jacoby Shaddix in one portion of the song.

The track has officially hit streaming services and a video will be serviced for the song this Friday (March 4) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. For now you can hear the song streaming via the Spotify player below, while the video player will be active once the clip is live.

Papa Roach, "Cut the Line" Lyrics (Per AZLyrics.com)

Are you tangled up inside

Is it something that you hide?

If you listen to the voice inside

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line

Cut the line Are you trapped up in your thoughts?

Tied up in knots?

Dying to find a way out?

When there's nobody around

And you're melting down

It seems like you need to reach out Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say? Are you tangled up inside

Is it something that you hide?

Are you twisted up and don't know why?

Are you stuck inside your head

Like I'm stuck inside my head

If you listen to the voice inside

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line

Cut the line Are you stumbling with your words

Sometimes it hurts

'Cause you don't have a way to speak out

Are you terrorizing yourself?

Terrified of that hell?

I wish you would just make a sound Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say?

Is there something that you wanna say? Are you tangled up inside

Is it something that you hide?

Are you twisted up and don't know why?

Are you stuck inside your head

Like I'm stuck inside my head

If you listen to the voice inside

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line Are you tangled up inside

Is it something that you hide?

Are you twisted up and don't know why?

Are you stuck inside your head

Like I'm stuck inside my head

If you listen to the voice inside

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line

Ka-ka-ka-cut the line

Papa Roach, "Cut the Line"

With "Cut the Line" now following "Swerve," "Kill the Noise," "Dying to Believe" and "Stand Up," fans have gotten a pretty significant taste of the upcoming album. Papa Roach have now confirmed that the forthcoming set will be titled Ego Trip, and the album is on schedule for an April 8 release via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.

Speaking about the band's 11th studio album, singer Jacoby Shaddix says, “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.” The album is available to pre-order here. You can check out the artwork and track listing below.

The band is also kicking off their 2022 touring tonight on the "Kill the Noise" tour, which features special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Papa Roach will also hook up with Highly Suspect for some additional dates later this spring. Keep up with their touring at this location.

Papa Roach, Ego Trip Artwork + Track Listing

1. Kill The Noise

2. Stand Up

3. Swerve feat. Jason Aalon of Fever 333 & Sueco

4. Bloodline

5. Liar

6. Ego Trip

7. Unglued

8. Dying To Believe

9. Killing Time

10. Leave The Light On

11. Always Wandering

12. No Apologies

13. Cut The Line

14. I Surrender