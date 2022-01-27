Papa Roach Reveal ‘Stand Up’ Video for Oppression-Busting Single

UPDATE: Papa Roach have now revealed the video for their current single "Stand Up." Check out the clip now toward the bottom of this post.

"Stand Up," the latest single from Papa Roach, has just been released.

Dating back to last summer, new songs from the veteran group have gradually been trickling out. First came "Swerve" featuring FEVER 333 and Sueco, followed by "Kill the Noise" and "Dying to Believe," all of which are expected to be featured on a new album that will be released at an undetermined time later this year.

In recent years, the key to Papa Roach's continued success has been their malleable songwriting as they retain the roots of their early sound and weaponize it with modern elements such as rap beats and glitchy electronica amid take-flight choruses and alt-rock leanings.

"’Stand Up’ is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have," commented frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “'Stand Up' is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice."

Listen to the new song from Papa Roach at the bottom of the page and catch them on their headlining North American tour this March alongside Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at these dates.

Papa Roach, "Stand Up" Lyrics

Sweat sweat sweat sweat

Stand up stand up I hear you banging on that battle drum

When we play this song

All my people rise we ‘bout to set it off

This is for the voiceless

And for the hopeless

They say that you could chase ya dream

But they take away ya choices

So Watch out watch out

You're in the zone now

Watch out watch out

They takin’ notes now

Watch out they tryna divide us

But all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah blah ha ha ha Sweat sweat sweat

Stand up stand up stand up Sometimes I feel like letting go

‘Cause its all I’ve ever known

But I know I’m not alone

I hear the echo

It's a violent symphony

It’s that voice inside of me

Screaming out for room to breathe

I hear it echo

Stand up! Oh yeah it’s fight time baby it’s the right time

Crazy you would flatline if you knew the truth

And now it's halftime murdering the track I’m

Strangling the facts until you give me some proof

I see them feed us the violence

Until we sick and defiant

We so confused in this delusional show

And now their taking advantage

Manipulating the masses

Now where the fuck did our humanity go?! Sweat sweat sweat sweat

Stand up stand up stand up stand up Sometimes I feel like letting go

‘Cause its all I’ve ever known

But I know I’m not alone

I hear the echo

It's a violent symphony

It’s that voice inside of me

Screaming out for room to breathe

I hear it echo

Stand up! So watch out watch out

You're in the zone now

Watch out watch outta

They takin’ notes now

Watch out they tryna divide us

But all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah blah ha ha ha Stand up!

Papa Roach, "Stand Up"