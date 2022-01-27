Papa Roach Reveal ‘Stand Up’ Video for Oppression-Busting Single
UPDATE: Papa Roach have now revealed the video for their current single "Stand Up." Check out the clip now toward the bottom of this post.
"Stand Up," the latest single from Papa Roach, has just been released.
Dating back to last summer, new songs from the veteran group have gradually been trickling out. First came "Swerve" featuring FEVER 333 and Sueco, followed by "Kill the Noise" and "Dying to Believe," all of which are expected to be featured on a new album that will be released at an undetermined time later this year.
In recent years, the key to Papa Roach's continued success has been their malleable songwriting as they retain the roots of their early sound and weaponize it with modern elements such as rap beats and glitchy electronica amid take-flight choruses and alt-rock leanings.
"’Stand Up’ is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have," commented frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “'Stand Up' is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice."
Listen to the new song from Papa Roach at the bottom of the page and catch them on their headlining North American tour this March alongside Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at these dates.
Papa Roach, "Stand Up" Lyrics
Sweat sweat sweat sweat
Stand up stand up
I hear you banging on that battle drum
When we play this song
All my people rise we ‘bout to set it off
This is for the voiceless
And for the hopeless
They say that you could chase ya dream
But they take away ya choices
So Watch out watch out
You're in the zone now
Watch out watch out
They takin’ notes now
Watch out they tryna divide us
But all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah blah ha ha ha
Sweat sweat sweat
Stand up stand up stand up
Sometimes I feel like letting go
‘Cause its all I’ve ever known
But I know I’m not alone
I hear the echo
It's a violent symphony
It’s that voice inside of me
Screaming out for room to breathe
I hear it echo
Stand up!
Oh yeah it’s fight time baby it’s the right time
Crazy you would flatline if you knew the truth
And now it's halftime murdering the track I’m
Strangling the facts until you give me some proof
I see them feed us the violence
Until we sick and defiant
We so confused in this delusional show
And now their taking advantage
Manipulating the masses
Now where the fuck did our humanity go?!
Sweat sweat sweat sweat
Stand up stand up stand up stand up
Sometimes I feel like letting go
‘Cause its all I’ve ever known
But I know I’m not alone
I hear the echo
It's a violent symphony
It’s that voice inside of me
Screaming out for room to breathe
I hear it echo
Stand up!
So watch out watch out
You're in the zone now
Watch out watch outta
They takin’ notes now
Watch out they tryna divide us
But all I hear is blah blah blah blah blah blah ha ha ha
Stand up!