Papa Roach Announce 2022 ‘Kill the Noise’ Tour With Hollywood Undead + Bad Wolves
Papa Roach have just announced the first leg of their North American "Kill the Noise" tour which features special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves and is set to begin in 2022.
The 21-date jaunt kicks off on March 1 in Anaheim, California and will traverse the U.S. and Canada before coming to a close in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 30, after which Papa Roach will head south of the border for a festival appearance in Monterrey, Mexico without the two support bands.
See the full list of dates below.
“We’re really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It’ll be a non-stop rock 'n' roll thrill ride start to finish," said Papa Roach.
VIP tickets are on sale now and Citi card members will have access to a pre-sale from Dec. 14 at 10AM ET through Dec. 16 at 10PM local time. The general on sale begins on Dec. 17 at 10AM local time and those tickets can be purchased here.
Papa Roach 2022 North American Tour Dates With Hollywood Undead + Bad Wolves
March 01 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 02 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
March 05 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair
March 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 08 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
March 09 – Omaha, Neb. @ Ralston Arena
March 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
March 12 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
March 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Power House
March 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
March 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
March 20 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
March 22 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
March 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
March 24 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
March 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
March 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
March 30 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
April 01 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 02 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
* festival appearance - no Hollywood Undead or Bad Wolves