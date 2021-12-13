Papa Roach have just announced the first leg of their North American "Kill the Noise" tour which features special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves and is set to begin in 2022.

The 21-date jaunt kicks off on March 1 in Anaheim, California and will traverse the U.S. and Canada before coming to a close in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 30, after which Papa Roach will head south of the border for a festival appearance in Monterrey, Mexico without the two support bands.

See the full list of dates below.

“We’re really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It’ll be a non-stop rock 'n' roll thrill ride start to finish," said Papa Roach.

VIP tickets are on sale now and Citi card members will have access to a pre-sale from Dec. 14 at 10AM ET through Dec. 16 at 10PM local time. The general on sale begins on Dec. 17 at 10AM local time and those tickets can be purchased here.

Papa Roach 2022 North American Tour Dates With Hollywood Undead + Bad Wolves

Papa Roach

March 01 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 02 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

March 05 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair

March 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 08 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

March 09 – Omaha, Neb. @ Ralston Arena

March 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

March 12 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

March 20 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

March 22 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

March 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

March 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

March 30 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 01 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 02 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

* festival appearance - no Hollywood Undead or Bad Wolves