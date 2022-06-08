Hollywood Undead Drop Dark Anthem ‘City of the Dead,’ Reveal New Album Details

Hollywood Undead are digging into familiar territory, using their home base of Los Angeles in the state of California, not only as inspiration for their latest single "City of the Dead" but also for their newly announced album Hotel Kalifornia.

"City of the Dead" is a darker anthem for the band, pulling back the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to show the seedier side of life in Tinsel Town. Johnny 3 Tears shares, “’City of the Dead’ is about the dichotomy of Los Angeles where you can accomplish your dreams but also live your nightmare.”

The song features the Hollywood Undead crew finding the perfect blend of darkness and anthemic energy in presenting the track. Take a listen and check out the lyrics below.

Hollywood Undead, "City of the Dead" Lyrics

DANNY:

Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the dead)

Where we all wear crowns upon our head

Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the Dead)

Where the lost are found

In peace we rest J-DOG:

She said

There was a place

Where every single person had the same face

So she fled

And I stayed

The life in her eyes seemed to fade away

She sold all her bones for the money

And I’m fucking stoned

Ain’t it lovely

So why is my soul so hungry

For a broken heart DANNY:

Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the dead)

Where do we all wear crowns upon our head

Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the dead)

Where the lost are found

In peace we rest CHARLIE SCENE:

There goes the sun

I’ve come undone There goes the sun

I’ve come undone JOHNNY 3 TEARS:

Two empty eyes

That old reflection of mine

Pleading for a reason

I always leave them behind

But I don’t think I’m gonna make it out

No not this time

This rope’s a little tight

My feet are scraping the skyline

Spitting up this blood again

So I can bring back the flood again

No one’s luck is sinking in

I’m thinking about the end my friend

I never meant to hurt nobody

I just wanna be somebody

I’m here way down below

All you living look so lovely DANNY:

Welcome to the City of the Dead

Where we all wear crowns upon our heads

Welcome to the City of the Dead

Where the lost are found

In peace we rest Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the dead)

Where we all wear crowns upon our head

Welcome to the City of the Dead

(Of the dead)

Where the lost are found

In peace we rest CHARLIE SCENE:

There goes the sun

I’ve come undone There goes the sun

I’ve come undone

Hollywood Undead, "City of the Dead"

Meanwhile, as stated, "City of the Dead" is featured on the band's forthcoming album, Hotel Kalifornia, which now carries an Aug. 12 street date courtesy of BMG. Keeping in line with the theme of "City of the Dead," the album serves as a juxtaposition between the "haves" and "Have nots," shining a spotlight on issues such as homelessness and the cost of living crisis.

The album artwork and track listing can be viewed below. Pre-orders are available here. And you can also look for Hollywood Undead supporting the new album on the "Rockzilla" tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Bad Wolves. Dates and info can be found here.

Hollywood Undead, Hotel Kalifornia Album Artwork + Track Listing

BMG BMG loading...

1. Chaos

2. World War Me

3. Ruin My Life

4. Hourglass

5. Go to War

6. Alone at the Top

7. Wild in These Streets

8. Dangerous

9. Lion Eyes

10. Trap God

11. Happy When I Die

12. Reclaim

13. City of the Dead

14. Alright