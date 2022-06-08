Hollywood Undead Drop Dark Anthem ‘City of the Dead,’ Reveal New Album Details
Hollywood Undead are digging into familiar territory, using their home base of Los Angeles in the state of California, not only as inspiration for their latest single "City of the Dead" but also for their newly announced album Hotel Kalifornia.
"City of the Dead" is a darker anthem for the band, pulling back the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to show the seedier side of life in Tinsel Town. Johnny 3 Tears shares, “’City of the Dead’ is about the dichotomy of Los Angeles where you can accomplish your dreams but also live your nightmare.”
The song features the Hollywood Undead crew finding the perfect blend of darkness and anthemic energy in presenting the track. Take a listen and check out the lyrics below.
Hollywood Undead, "City of the Dead" Lyrics
DANNY:
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the dead)
Where we all wear crowns upon our head
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the Dead)
Where the lost are found
In peace we rest
J-DOG:
She said
There was a place
Where every single person had the same face
So she fled
And I stayed
The life in her eyes seemed to fade away
She sold all her bones for the money
And I’m fucking stoned
Ain’t it lovely
So why is my soul so hungry
For a broken heart
DANNY:
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the dead)
Where do we all wear crowns upon our head
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the dead)
Where the lost are found
In peace we rest
CHARLIE SCENE:
There goes the sun
I’ve come undone
There goes the sun
I’ve come undone
JOHNNY 3 TEARS:
Two empty eyes
That old reflection of mine
Pleading for a reason
I always leave them behind
But I don’t think I’m gonna make it out
No not this time
This rope’s a little tight
My feet are scraping the skyline
Spitting up this blood again
So I can bring back the flood again
No one’s luck is sinking in
I’m thinking about the end my friend
I never meant to hurt nobody
I just wanna be somebody
I’m here way down below
All you living look so lovely
DANNY:
Welcome to the City of the Dead
Where we all wear crowns upon our heads
Welcome to the City of the Dead
Where the lost are found
In peace we rest
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the dead)
Where we all wear crowns upon our head
Welcome to the City of the Dead
(Of the dead)
Where the lost are found
In peace we rest
CHARLIE SCENE:
There goes the sun
I’ve come undone
There goes the sun
I’ve come undone
Hollywood Undead, "City of the Dead"
Meanwhile, as stated, "City of the Dead" is featured on the band's forthcoming album, Hotel Kalifornia, which now carries an Aug. 12 street date courtesy of BMG. Keeping in line with the theme of "City of the Dead," the album serves as a juxtaposition between the "haves" and "Have nots," shining a spotlight on issues such as homelessness and the cost of living crisis.
The album artwork and track listing can be viewed below. Pre-orders are available here. And you can also look for Hollywood Undead supporting the new album on the "Rockzilla" tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Bad Wolves. Dates and info can be found here.
Hollywood Undead, Hotel Kalifornia Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Chaos
2. World War Me
3. Ruin My Life
4. Hourglass
5. Go to War
6. Alone at the Top
7. Wild in These Streets
8. Dangerous
9. Lion Eyes
10. Trap God
11. Happy When I Die
12. Reclaim
13. City of the Dead
14. Alright