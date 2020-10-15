The New Empire wasn't constructed overnight. As such, Hollywood Undead will be releasing their New Empire, Vol. 2 album on Dec. 4. To give you yet another taste of the album the band is dropping the new song "Heart of a Champion" today.

The song features special guests Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Spencer Charnas of Ice Kills Nine. “As soon as Johnny and Charlie and the boys floated the idea, we were in," says Shaddix. "The video shoot was like a reunion, too — Last time we all saw each other we were blowing the doors off a show in Germany 7 months ago."

Charnas adds, "I’ve always been a fan of Hollywood Undead, and when we toured together this past winter we hit it off immediately. It’s an honor to be part of such a strong song and having Jacoby on it as well is just the icing on the god damn cake.”

Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears says of the track, “'Heart of a Champion' is about digging in deep when things appear at their worst. Finding the strength to overcome any and all odds against you.”

Meanwhile, the video for the track is a fun watch featuring nods to Street Fighter and Mortal Combat. It also features the latest addition to the Hollywood Undead collective. Watch it below and read the lyrics to the song as well.

As for the new album, which picks up after the first New Empire installment earlier this year, Johnny 3 Tears states, "New Empire began with the deconstruction of the society we live in today, taking it apart piece by piece. New Empire will end with reimagining a new world. The bell will be tolled signaling the end and ultimately the beginning of a brave new world."

Hollywood Undead, "Heart of a Champion" Lyrics

(Spencer Charnas - Ice Nine Kills)

I’m crossing out names

And no one is safe

I’ll leave a rose on your grave

It’s that dove and grenade. (Johnny 3 Tears)

Here we go again, comin' straight from the top from the belly of the beast cuz we’re straight off the block

Got ice in my veins and im never gonna stop, body bags, toe tag, yeah everybody drop

Yeah some people got it and some people don’t, somebody wins and somebody won’t Ice Nine, P Roach, Undead that’s all she wrote and everybody else, well welcome to the show

Yeah, compare me to none – cuz I’ve got the Heart of a Champion (Spencer Charnas)

I’m crossing out names

And no one is safe

I’ll leave a rose on your grave

It’s that dove and grenade. (Charlie Scene)

I’m absent minded mentally

Slaughtering all my enemies

I’m murdering recklessly

Bitch these streets and no sesame

Another notch on my felony

List, I’m not wasting energy

On this, im gonna win

I'll be honest, that’s something I fuckin promise

godless so I’ll take the charges

spotless is my fuckin conscious

god this is so fuckin pompous

like congress if I was in office

god I’m just so damn exhausted

novices making me nauseous

I’m gonna win that regardless

this ain’t no place for the heartless

cause and live for the pain

the fight the glory the game (Danny)

I’m crossing out names

And no one is safe

I’ll leave a rose on your grave

It’s that dove and grenade. (Jacoby Shaddix - Papa Roach)

Yeah I’ve been knocked down but I get right back up, uh

Yeah I put the work in cuz I cant rely on my luck, naw

Yeah I see you chasin’ you’re just basic, you’re just lame man

You don’t wild out, you don’t throw down so you better stay in your lane, man

I’m always ready for the right time strike hard, strike fast I explode like a landmine

I got you reaching for the lifeline, ima battle every devil till I die till I flatline

I won’t die till I get mine (Danny)

Compare me to none

Compare me to none

Compare me to none

Compare me to none

I’ve got the heart of a champion

Hollywood Undead, "Heart of a Champion" Music Video

Hollywood Undead, New Empire Vol. 2 Artwork + Track Listing

01. "Medicate"

02. "Comin’ Thru the Stereo" (feat. Hyro The Hero)

03. "Ghost Out"

04. "Gonna Be Okay"

05. "Monsters" (feat. Killstation)

06. "Idol" (feat. Tech N9ne)

07. "Coming Home"

08. "Unholy"

09. "Worth It"

10. "Heart of a Champion" feat. Papa Roach & Ice Nine Kills

Bonus Tracks:

11. "Idol" (feat. Ghøstkid)

12. "Idol" (feat. Kurt92)