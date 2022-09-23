Hollywood Undead Earn 11 New Platinum + Gold Song Certifications

Congratulations to Hollywood Undead, who've just been awarded new platinum and gold certifications for a total of 11 songs by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The certifications were dated for Sept. 19.

The band's songs "City," "Young," "Black Dahlia," and "No. 5" from their 2008 album Swan Songs; "Comin' in Hot," "Hear Me Now," "Bullet" from 2011's American Tragedy; "We Are" from 2012's Notes From the Underground and "Day of the Dead" from their 2015 album of the same name were given the gold awards, while 2008's "Undead" and "Everywhere I Go" received the platinum title.

Prior to this week, they had one gold and one platinum certification from 2017 for the songs "American Tragedy" (2011) and "Swan Song" (2008), respectively.

A gold certification indicates 500,000 units moved, and platinum is for songs and albums that have pushed 1 million units. Downloads and streaming are accounted for in these calculations — 10 downloads count as a unit, and 1,500 streams equal a unit as well.

The rap-rockers released a string of singles throughout 2022, starting with the aggressive "Chaos," and then unveiled their eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia on Aug. 12.

“We were in a world of shit,” vocalist Johnny 3 Tears shared of the album. “The opportunities for failure were far more prevalent than the opportunities for success. We were hanging out with gangbangers and drug dealers. The chances of overcoming were very slim. We made something special together because of the heartbreak and heartache that came from all our experiences.”

They toured with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Bad Wolves over the summer, but they don't have anymore upcoming dates scheduled as of now. Until you have the chance to see them on the road again, you can buy merchandise from their new limited Halloween collection. See images of the pieces below — only 150 pieces are available.