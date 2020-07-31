Hollywood Undead Reveal New Tech N9ne Featuring Song ‘Idol’ From Upcoming Album

In a year where many acts have been limited, Hollywood Undead are building toward another release having already issued a record this year. Kicking things off for New Empire, Vol. 2 is a brand new track titled "Idol" that features an assist from rapper Tech N9ne.

Hollywood Undead have always walked the line between rock and rap, with "Idol" falling more on the rap side, and that's where Tech N9ne comes in, trading off verses with Hollywood Undead's J-Dog and Johnny 3 Tears. While the track is titled "Idol," it actually speaks against the idolization of prominent figures, with the vocalists sharing their dark sides in hopes to discourage following their path. Check out the lyrics below.

[J-Dog]

I think I'm an angel, but I am cursed, riding so painful, ghost whippin the hearse

My secrets are shameful, my secrets are faithful, my life is no fable, I'm an archangel

Fiends and I'm fillin’ em drugs and Im dealin em, pack the shit up, the orders I'm fillin’ em, load the clip up cause I stay drilling them, what did you say, slow down son you killin’ em

What do you do, they look up to you, a porcelain doll and idol a tool, you dropped out of school, you're burnin up fuel , an angel of death the face of a ghoul

[J3T]

Chorus

I ain’t you’re idol kid

I’m just a gangster

I cannot save you son

I ain’t no savior

I ain’t you’re idol kid

I’m full of hatred

I cannot save you now

I ain’t no savior

I ain’t you’re idol kid

I ain’t you’re idol kid

[Tech N9ne]

I'm gonna be killin em without any air play, cause I dare say everything not their way. Fuck politically correct and the scared way they don't want this Angel Demon bringing MUERTE!

Not imagining me dumpin a magazine thought that you had a dream but really have a KING, but this one is splattering battering on a mission traveling protected by MAZIKEEN!

I'm talkin extremities with enemies obscenities to you I'm exactly what a rival is, if you not finna be my synergy infinity I'm then wishing you suicidal shit!

I'm homicidal bitch and I PUFF ALOTTA MEDIJUANA BUT I RUN UP ON EM AND IT GOT A VITAL KICK, If you not up on the damage The Bible did, I AIN'T YOUR IDOL KID!

[J3T]

Looking at me well what do you see, the vision of something that you’ll never be. The kingdom will come, they’ll come for the king. What do you want, what do you need.

Im an addict , with a habit, I’ll blow you’re fucking head off, god dammit can’t stand it, the look on you’re face the desperation

I cannot take it I feel it again

The needles are pushing up under my skin

I cannot speak but the voices within

Tell me evil is good and the virtue of sin

Who are you? What do you need? Are you sure you wanna be like me? Well pay up, nothing is free and a deal with the devil is a deal with me

Chorus

I ain’t you’re idol kid

I’m just a gangster

I cannot save you son

I ain’t no savior

I ain’t you’re idol kid

I’m full of hatred

I cannot save you now

I ain’t no savior