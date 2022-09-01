Hoobastank Prep New Docuseries About Making Their Self-Titled Album
Hoobastank will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2001 self-titled album, the hit-making Hoobastank, with a docuseries that details the making of the effort.
The first episode premieres via Hoobastank's YouTube next week. The series, broken up into seven parts, includes never-before-soon footage of the recording sessions alongside newly filmed interviews with the California alt-rock act's members and the album's producer.
Watch the trailer toward the bottom of this post.
But that's not all. Hoobastank will toast the 20th anniversary on the road when they launch a nostalgic 2022 trek with their contemporaries in Lit. The tour covers much of the Southern U.S. with stops in 16 cities starting next month. (See all the dates below.)
The self-titled Hoobastank album on Island Records kickstarted the band's mainstream arc on release in late 2001. The effort's singles, "Crawling in the Dark," "Remember Me" and "Running Away" — the latter two issued in 2002 — pushed the album to RIAA platinum certification in the U.S.
But while Hoobastank is the group's major label debut, they released their very first album in 1998, when they still spelled their name as "Hoobustank." The 10-song They Sure Don't Make Basketball Shorts Like They Used To… features a ska-punk style compared to the band's successful nu-metal sound.
Hoobastank 20th Anniversary Trailer
Hoobastank, "Crawling in the Dark" (Music Video)
Hoobastank, "Remember Me" (Music Video)
Hoobastank, "Running Away" (Music Video)
Hoobastank + Lit Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ SkyDeck
Oct. 15 - High Point, N.C. @ Ziggy's
Oct. 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest
Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo PAC
Oct. 20 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall
Oct. 22 - Sugar Hill, Ga. @ City Event
Oct. 23 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Surf's Up
Oct. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Ritz Ybor
Oct. 27 - Ocala, Fla. @ Reilly Arts Center
Oct. 28 - Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch
Nov. 2 - Gollad, Texas @ Schroeder Hall
Nov. 3 - Cypress, Texas @ Frio Hill Country
Nov. 4 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Texas Ski Ranch
Nov. 5 - Carrollton, Texas @ The Switchyard
Nov. 6 - Odessa, Texas @ Ector Theatre
Nov. 8 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot