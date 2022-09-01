Hoobastank will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2001 self-titled album, the hit-making Hoobastank, with a docuseries that details the making of the effort.

The first episode premieres via Hoobastank's YouTube next week. The series, broken up into seven parts, includes never-before-soon footage of the recording sessions alongside newly filmed interviews with the California alt-rock act's members and the album's producer.

Watch the trailer toward the bottom of this post.

But that's not all. Hoobastank will toast the 20th anniversary on the road when they launch a nostalgic 2022 trek with their contemporaries in Lit. The tour covers much of the Southern U.S. with stops in 16 cities starting next month. (See all the dates below.)

The self-titled Hoobastank album on Island Records kickstarted the band's mainstream arc on release in late 2001. The effort's singles, "Crawling in the Dark," "Remember Me" and "Running Away" — the latter two issued in 2002 — pushed the album to RIAA platinum certification in the U.S.

Hoobastank in 2002. (J. Shearer, Getty Images)

But while Hoobastank is the group's major label debut, they released their very first album in 1998, when they still spelled their name as "Hoobustank." The 10-song They Sure Don't Make Basketball Shorts Like They Used To… features a ska-punk style compared to the band's successful nu-metal sound.

Hoobastank 20th Anniversary Trailer

Hoobastank, "Crawling in the Dark" (Music Video)

Hoobastank, "Remember Me" (Music Video)

Hoobastank, "Running Away" (Music Video)

Hoobastank + Lit Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ SkyDeck

Oct. 15 - High Point, N.C. @ Ziggy's

Oct. 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Musikfest

Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo PAC

Oct. 20 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall

Oct. 22 - Sugar Hill, Ga. @ City Event

Oct. 23 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Surf's Up

Oct. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Ritz Ybor

Oct. 27 - Ocala, Fla. @ Reilly Arts Center

Oct. 28 - Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

Nov. 2 - Gollad, Texas @ Schroeder Hall

Nov. 3 - Cypress, Texas @ Frio Hill Country

Nov. 4 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 5 - Carrollton, Texas @ The Switchyard

Nov. 6 - Odessa, Texas @ Ector Theatre

Nov. 8 - Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot