Hooded Menace, the death/doom band with an overwhelming sense of danceable groove and resplendent melody, have just announced their sixth album, The Tritonus Bell, alongside the release of the nine-minute debut single, "Blood Ornaments."

This is just the second album to feature vocalist Harri Kuokkanen, who joined the group in 2016, enabling founder Lasse Pyykkö to relinquish his dual role in the band and focus strictly on guitar.

"Blood Ornaments" reasserts Hooded Menace's affinity for both crawling, claustrophobic doom and groovier, more uptempo passages topped by melodic lead guitar playing, alongside some clear nods to metal's iconic past.

"It is with utter excitement that we premiere the first track off our new album, The Tritonus Bell! There are definitely some new flavors added to the mix, and 'Blood Ornaments' comes with some of our most intriguing ingredients yet - and a bloody side taste. There’s a contrast between death/doom misery and head-bangable heavy metal riffs like never heard before in Hooded Menace´s music, making 'Blood Ornaments' my favorite track from the album," offered Pyykkö.

The founder continued, "Obviously a lot of inspiration for The Tritonus Bell comes from the usual suspects Candlemass, Paradise Lost, and Trouble, but also classic '80s heavy metal such as Mercyful Fate, King Diamond, Dio, and Ozzy Osbourne."

"Even if you can’t always put your finger on it, they all definitely played a big role in why The Tritonus Bell turned out the way it did. When it comes to mixing and mastering, we had the pleasure of working with King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque/Sonic Train Studios, who made sure everything would sound great, and I can honestly say I’ve never been more satisfied with the results sound- and music-wise," Pyykkö added.

Listen to "Blood Ornaments" further down the page, below the lyrics, and view the artwork and complete track listing for The Tritonus Bell beneath the video player.

The Tritonus Bell will be released on Aug. 27 through Season of Mist and pre-orders can be placed here.

Hooded Menace, "Blood Ornaments" Lyrics

Weight of drunken tides

Where asylums disappear

Interment of pleasures

Excarnated in eternity Merge with ashen realms

Decrepit jaws echo

The chant of dawning misery

In language too obscure Fall, cherish the raw numbness

Undressed from carnal masquerades

Where the carcass vines grow long

Slowly downwards

Slowly engage Empty their visage

Perverse and hollowed sleep

Dead orchids blossom endless

In sombre, sad vitality Oozing the damp of nights

In suffocating depths

The pulse of death in the veins below

Rejoice the blood ornaments Mad imprints of the dead

On the strands of emptiness

Wicked convolutions

Seized by gore The murk runs through the arteries

Bringing forth nihility

Drenched in fierce affliction

A shrub of bones Down the clefts of time

Like lesions so ornate

Allusive reliquaries

That subdue the forsaken ends Senses flicker cold

Transfixed by the descent

Beneath the soil emitting ire

The vine grew one more name Fall, cherish the raw numbness

Undressed from carnal masquerades

Where the carcass vines grow long

Slowly downwards

Slowly engage

Hooded Menace, "Blood Ornaments"

Hooded Menace, The Tritonus Bell Album Art + Track Listing

Season of Mist

1. "Chthonic Exordium" (1:16)

2. "Chime Diabolicus" (8:10)

3. "Blood Ornaments" (9:01)

4. "Those who absorb the Night" (5:52)

5. "Corpus Asunder" (7:17)

6. "Scattered into Dark" (9:05)

7. "Instruments of Somber Finality" (2:45)

Bonus Track

8. "The Torture Never Stops" (W.A.S.P. cover) (4:07)